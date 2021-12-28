Cotton Bowl Daily Update: COVID-19 Protocols

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell discusses the COVID-19 protocols for the week as well as recaps Monday and previews Tuesday.

DALLAS — It's Day 3 for both No. 1 Alabama football and No. 4 Cincinnati in the Lone Star State as both teams prepare for their upcoming matchup in the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

While the Omicron variant has resulted in the alteration of practice viewings for the media, much of the other protocols throughout the week remained the same. While vaccinations and masks are both mandatory for the credentialed media present at AT&T Stadium on Friday, there are no policies throughout the week since all interviews are now digital.

For fans, neither vaccinations nor masks are required at the Cotton Bowl. However, masks are encouraged for those that are unvaccinated.

If you missed yesterday's coverage, we had a lot of stories covering both Alabama and Cincinnati's first day of practice. Here's a quick list of stories from Monday:

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell quickly discusses the COVID-19 protocols for the week as well as recaps Monday and previews Tuesday.

Media Schedule: Tuesday, December 28

Cincinnati Breakout News Conference - Defense

Attendees: Defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel,

LB Darrian Beavers, CB Coby Bryant, LB Joel Dublanko, CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Cincinnati Practice (Closed)

Alabama Breakout News Conference - Offense

Attendees: Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien, OL Evan Neal, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Jameson Williams, QB Bryce Young

Alabama Practice (Closed)