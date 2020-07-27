Bama Central
Crimson Corner: We're in the Endgame Now ...

Joey Blackwell

This week might be the biggest week in recent memory for college football.

Three conferences – the SEC, ACC and Big 12 – are slated to decide what they are going to do for the upcoming college football season in regard to the pandemic.

The PAC-12 and the Big Ten already reached their decision, deciding to forgo their usual schedules in favor of conference-only play.

Earlier this month, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey doubled down on waiting until the end of July to reach a decision regarding amending the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, Alabama is still scrambling to find another opponent to fill the gap in its schedule left by USC. Rumors have circulated for several teams but have since been denied. Indeed, it has been quite some time now since any news has come out of Tuscaloosa regarding who, if anyone, Alabama will play on Sept. 5.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma announced that it received approval from the NCAA to bump up its season-opener against Missouri State from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29, citing that “the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur,” according to Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione.

The ACC will also reach its decision this week, with rumors circulating that Notre Dame might join the conference should the final remaining leagues all move to conference-only play.

The choices that remain for the conferences are clear: elect to run a full season, substituting opponents from the remaining eligible conferences or host a conference-only schedule.

That being said, the way that the conferences go about these decisions and how they could potentially restructure their schedules is a whole different matter entirely.

It is indeed a strange time in college football but by week’s end, a lot of questions will be answered regarding this season; for better or worse.

We are, indeed, in the endgame now.

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell discusses the choices faced by the final three conferences in this week's edition of Crimson Corner, located in the video above.

