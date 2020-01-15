Crimson Corner: What is going on with Najee Harris?

With only five days left before he must make his formal decision, Alabama junior running back Najee Harris has yet to publicly declare his intentions to either forgo his senior season for the NFL Draft or return to the Crimson Tide in 2020.

In the video above, BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell takes an in-depth look at everything we know so far as well as speculates the potential reasons why Harris has yet to make his official announcement.