Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Jaylen Waddle the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

BamaCentral is kicking off a new regular feature, the Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, with Jaylen Waddle the inaugural winner for Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

The sophomore wide receiver had an amazing performance at Auburn, scoring four touchdowns and 230 total yards. 

The 24 points matched the season high for what the the Tigers allowed, not to an individual, but entire team. Factor in the extra points and he topped it with 28 points. 

Waddle totaled a career-high three receiving touchdowns, part of the sophomore’s four catches total 98 yards. He scored from 58, 12 and 28 yards out.

The third kickoff return his his career he scored a 98-yard touchdown. =

Waddle is all but a lock to be named an All-American next week as a punt returner as his 24.9 average is four yards better than anyone else in college football, and 10 yards better than anyone not named Jalen Raegor from TCU. 

Also considered ... 

• Basketball player John Petty Jr. hit double digits during all three games of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. He finished the tournament with 67 total points (22.3 average), just shy of breaking the event’s total scoring record of 74 points by Seton Hall’s Myles Powell.

• Senior volleyball player Hayley McSparin led Alabama with a season-best 15 kills against Auburn. She ended her four-year Crimson Tide career with 993 ,which ranks 16th in program history. 

• Women's basketball player Jordan Lewis was named to the all-tournament team at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. The redshirt junior averaged15 points and 5.5 rebounds in the two games.

• Junior running back Najee Harris matched his season- and career-high total for rushing yards with 146 on a career-best 27 carries while adding a touchdown. He also had four catches for 26 yards. Harris went over the 1,000-yard mark in rushing, with 1,088 this season.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sylvester Croom Headlines Class of 2020 for Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Christopher Walsh
0

Former Crimson Tide All-American and coach Sylvester Croom to be indicted along with head of officiating Steve Shaw

Crimson Corner: December 4

Joey Blackwell
0

With the news that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still weighing his options considering the NFL Draft, what does this mean for him?

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 4, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Should He Stay or Should He Go? Tua Tagovailoa Doesn't Know Yet

Christopher Walsh
0

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says in two interviews his future will be a "business decision"

CFP Rankings Stunner: Alabama Drops All the Way to No. 12

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide won't be playing in a traditional New Year's Day bowl

Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh
0

BamaCentral launches a new regular feature, the Pro Athlete of the Week among former Crimson Tide athletes

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. John McKay

Christopher Walsh
0

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Projecting the CFP Rankings and What It'll Mean to Alabama

Christopher Walsh
0

How far the Crimson Tide drops in the latest top 25 by the playoff selection committee will go a long way in determining its bowl destination

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 3, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Upon Further Review: Auburn 48, Alabama 45

Christopher Walsh
0

The final word on the Crimson Tide's disappointing loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium, plus a quick look at its bowl possibilities