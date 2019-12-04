Jaylen Waddle the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

BamaCentral is kicking off a new regular feature, the Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, with Jaylen Waddle the inaugural winner for Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

The sophomore wide receiver had an amazing performance at Auburn, scoring four touchdowns and 230 total yards.

The 24 points matched the season high for what the the Tigers allowed, not to an individual, but entire team. Factor in the extra points and he topped it with 28 points.

Waddle totaled a career-high three receiving touchdowns, part of the sophomore’s four catches total 98 yards. He scored from 58, 12 and 28 yards out.

The third kickoff return his his career he scored a 98-yard touchdown. =

Waddle is all but a lock to be named an All-American next week as a punt returner as his 24.9 average is four yards better than anyone else in college football, and 10 yards better than anyone not named Jalen Raegor from TCU.

Also considered ...

• Basketball player John Petty Jr. hit double digits during all three games of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. He finished the tournament with 67 total points (22.3 average), just shy of breaking the event’s total scoring record of 74 points by Seton Hall’s Myles Powell.

• Senior volleyball player Hayley McSparin led Alabama with a season-best 15 kills against Auburn. She ended her four-year Crimson Tide career with 993 ,which ranks 16th in program history.

• Women's basketball player Jordan Lewis was named to the all-tournament team at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. The redshirt junior averaged15 points and 5.5 rebounds in the two games.

• Junior running back Najee Harris matched his season- and career-high total for rushing yards with 146 on a career-best 27 carries while adding a touchdown. He also had four catches for 26 yards. Harris went over the 1,000-yard mark in rushing, with 1,088 this season.