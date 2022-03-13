Crimson Tide Baseball Secures Sweep in Final Series Before SEC Play

Powered by three-run first inning, Alabama closes out Binghamton weekend series with 5-3 victory at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The bats struck quickly, which was almost all that Alabama needed Sunday afternoon.

Keyed by a two-run home run by junior infielder Zane Denton, Alabama scored three runs before getting an out, and then essentially traded runs the the rest of the game to complete a three-game sweep of Binghamton, 5-3.

"It's hard to sweep anybody," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "I was really pleased with the way we came out. We scored in the first inning for the third time in three games."

The Crimson Tide outscored the Bearcats 28-8 over the final non-conference weekend series of the regular season.

Alabama will visit Southern Miss on Tuesday (6 p.m.), and then open Southeastern Conference play Friday against Florida. The three game set at Sewell-Thomas Stadium is slated to start at 6 p.m.

"I think as any coach will tell you I wish we were closer to full strength," Bohannon said. "We have 23 players on scholarship and nine of them were not available to play."

Alabama pitchers notched a season-high 15 strikeouts as senior right-hander Jacob McNairy (3-0) got the win in relief of sophomore left-hander Grayson Hitt. Freshman right-hander Dylan Ray was credited with his second save.

Alabama jumped on Binghamton as leadoff batter Jim Jarvis walked and stole second (he was called out, but it was overturned after replay). Senior infielder Tommy Seidl drilled one that the third baseman couldn't handle, which was ruled a double with Jarvis scoring.

That set up Denton's home run run to center. Although he didn't think his home run would clear the wall, it was his his team-leading fifth of the season.

"I'm liking where I'm at," said Denton, who has his season average up to .303 after going 2-for-2 with two walks. "I tried to simplify my approach and get back to where I was last year.

"I think I came out a little excited this year."

Binghamton (3-9) scratched its way to two unearned runs off Hitt, with one each in the second and third innings. The first took advantage of a passed ball, the second a throwing error.

A controversial play in the bottom third helped keep the game close through the middle innings, all stemming from a Dominic Tamez drive to right center with two on and one out.

Bearcats senior center fielder Garrett Matheny dove to try and make the catch, but Alabama played it as if the ball was still live, with the junior catcher ending up at second and the two baserunners coming around to score.

After looking at the replay, the umpires ruled Matheny didn't make the play. However they took the runs off the board and put Jarvis and Denton back on the base paths. With the bases loaded and two outs, designated hitter Eric Faggo struck out on a full count.

Alabama (12-5) finally built on its lead in the sixth inning, with Tamez drawing a walk and scoring on a double off the right-field wall by Owen Diodati. The junior left fielder also scored on an infield single by freshman infielder Will Portera.

Tamez went 3-for-4 to bring his average up to .333.

Starter Ryan Bryggman took the loss (1-1).