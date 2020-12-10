How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs. Clemson, Holiday Hoopsgiving, TV, Times

Fresh off the relocated Maui Invitational in North Carolina, Alabama basketball heads to Atlanta for a regional showdown with Clemson

There's been a lot of confusion about the Saturday's four-game schedule for the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, and that was before LSU announced it was canceling its game against South Florida.

Billed as a regional showdown between SEC and ACC teams at State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks, the collegiate part of the Hoopsgiving tipped off Sunday with Kentucky being update by Georgia Tech, 79-62.

As of this posting, Alabama is still set to face Clemson at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game is slated to be shown on ACC Network Extra, which for a lot of fans will mean their only chance to see it will be online.

Here's what we know:

The other games are Mississippi State vs. Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNews; and Auburn vs. Memphis, 4 p.m., SEC Alternative.

ESPN is listing Wofford as a substitute team for LSU against South Florida at 1:30 p.m. Our best guess is that it might be available on ESPN.com.

LSU announced on Wednesday that it had canceled its game against the Bulls due to contact tracing issues, however the team was not totally suspending its schedule.

"The game will not be played because of contact tracing issues," LSU said in a statement. "The team is still conducting basketball activities with the exception of the days off normally scheduled this week because of final exams.

"The logistics of the contact tracing causes the cancelation of the contest on Saturday in Atlanta and hopefully a possible replacement game can be scheduled before league play begins on the 29th."

Later in the day, LSU added an additional home game against Sam Houston on Monday.

BamaCentral will update as the situation develops.

What: Holiday Hoopsgiving

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Ga.

When 6:30 p.m., Saturday

TV: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network.

Online: ESPN+

Last meeting: The teams last met on Dec. 18, 2016, in Birmingham. Shelton Mitchell scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Clemson to a 67-54 victory. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers, but was horrible from 3-point range, finishing 3-of-20 from beyond the arc and only made one of seven attempts taken in the final three minutes. Avery Johnson Jr. came off the bench for the Crimson Tide to score a career-high 17 points. He was the only Alabama player to finish in double figures.

Series info: Clemson leads the series 6-4. Alabama last won in 2015, when Shannon Hale stole an inbound pass and slammed it home with 25.6 seconds remaining to lift the Crimson Tide to a 51-50 victory in Greenville, S.C. Guard Retin Obasohan had a career-high 23 points to lead Alabama.

Alabama last time out: Senior wing John Petty Jr. scored 16 points and Jaden Shackelford added 15 as Alabama beat Providence 88-71 in the fifth-place game of the relocated Maui Invitational last Wednesday. Joshua Primo also scored 15 for the Crimson Tide (3-1) and Herbert Jones had 11.

Clemson last time out: Clemson defeated Maryland 67-51 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night. Senior forward Aamir Simms led all scorers with 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half, when the Tigers outscored the Terrapins 38-15. Clemson (4-0) shot 44.8 percent from the floor and connected on nine shots from beyond the arc. Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III scored 12 points each. Maryland took its first loss of the season.