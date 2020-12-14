All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs. Furman, TV Time, Radio

Alabama will host Furman on Tuesday night, for just its second home game of the 2020-21 season
It won't be Alabama basketball's home opener, although it may feel like it. 

For the first time since Nov. 25, the Crimson Tide will play at Coleman Coliseum when it hosts Furman on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Alabama's played four times since them, including three games in the relocated Maui Invitational at Asheville, N.C., and last Saturday's 64-56 loss to Clemson in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. 

Furman (5-1) is coming off an 86-61 victory over Flagler on Saturday. It took its first loss last Wednesday at Cincinnati, 78-73. 

The teams played last year, and the Paladins returned four starters from the team that finished second in the Southern Conference (25-7 overall, 15-3 league). It was tabbed this year's preseason favorite by league media and picked second by the coaches. 

Furman at Alabama 

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: SEC Network (Play-By-Play: Dave Neal, Analyst: Daymeon Fishback)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline). Sirius/XM Channel NA/192

Last time out: Alabama took a 64-56 loss to Clemson in the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Series history: Alabama leads 2-0. 

Last meeting: Alabama won 81-73 at Coleman Coliseum last year. Jaden Shackelford had 25 points while John Petty Jr. added 16 to lead four Alabama players in double figures. The Crimson Tide used a 15-6 second half run that turned a 50-50 tie game into a 65-56 advantage with just under four minutes remaining. It out-rebounded the Paladins 43-34 while knocking down 20-of-27 (74.1 percent) free throws including 15-of-18 (83.3 percent) in the second half.

Tide-bits: Alabama is 3-2 on the young season. Four players are averaging 12 or more points per game, Petty (13.8 points), Jahvon Quinerly (13.6), Herbert Jones (12.8) and Jaden Shackelford (12.2). Jones leads the team in rebounding (6.4), steals (1.4), charges taken (2), Blue Collar Points (108, 27.0 per game) and Hard Hat Awards (4). The trio of Petty (11-of-33), Shackelford (9-of-25) and Quinerly (6-of-19) have combined to hit 26 of the Tide’s 44 three-pointers made this season (26-of-77, 33.8 percent).

Scouting report: Furman is 5-1, including 1-1 mark in true road games. The Paladins have outscored opponents by 24.2 points per game (85.8-61.7), while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from three-point range and 75.2 percent from the free-throw line. Mike Bothwell leads the team in scoring (17.7), assists (4.2), steals (2.0) and minutes played (30.3). Clay Mounce is averaging 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds, with Noah Gurley right behind him at 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

