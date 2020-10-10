Live updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss

The teams have arrived at the stadium.

Things are looking good despite the weather. The worst of the storm has moved on, and the later kickoff obviously helped.

Alabama at Ole Miss Warmups

The Rebels' starting MIKE linbacker Jacquez Jones is out with an upper body injury and junior MoMo Sanogo will start in his place.

Alabama's special teams unit took to the field first, lining up in the north end zone in front of the students. The students didn't take too kindly to this, and after two balls were thrown by the students outside of the stadium rather than back on the field, Alabama shifted its warmups to the south end zone.

The special teams unit resumed warming up in the north end zone, but now is warming up at midfield thanks to another ball being thrown out rather than returned.

Game Preview

The hype has surrounded Nick Saban facing first offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, who knows a few things about revenge games.

When Kiffin got his first shot at his previous employer USC, when with Alabama for the 2016 season opener, he helped hand the Trojans a 52-6 loss at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

When he last faced Alabama, back with Tennessee in 2009, the game came down to a field-goal attempt, which was blocked by Terrence Cody. With the 12-10 win, the Crimson Tide went on to win the national title.

So there's some extra motivation this week between the coaches. Just don't forget that Sarkisian is back as Alabama's offensive coordinator.

Alabama is in the midst of a four-week stretch in which Saban is facing a former assistant coach. After defeating Texas A & M and Jimbo Fisher 52-24, he's 20-0 against them.

That he's going from his offensive coordinator at LSU, to one of his coordinators at Alabama, makes it an interesting matchup alone.

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT (the game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.)

TV: ESPN (Play-by-play Sean McDonough; Analyst Todd Blackledge; Analyst Todd McShay; Sideline Molly McGrath)

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM 132/192

Online: ESPN+

Series info: Alabama and Ole Miss will meet for the 68th time. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 55-10-2 (52-11-2 NCAA) and won last year’s meeting, 59-31, in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith had 11 catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns, both school records. He had 221 yards by halftime. The five scores tied the SEC record.

Nick Saban is 15-3 all-time (14-3 after vacations) and 11-2 at Alabama (10-2 after vacations) in his career against the Rebels. Kiffin is 0-1 against the Crimson Tide.

Keep an eye on: With its 38-19 win at Missouri to begin the 2020 season, Alabama has defeated 92 consecutive unranked teams, the longest streak in FBS history. The current streak began with a win over Colorado on Dec. 30, 2007 in the Independence Bowl. The previous record was 72 games, shared by Miami (Fla.) (1984-95) and Florida (1989-2000).