Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 11, 2020

The XFL announced on Friday that it will be suspending operations and laid off the majority of its staff. Three former Alabama players in cornerbacks Saivion Smith and Bradley Sylve and offensive guard Korren Kirven took part in the league. The XFL currently has no plans to return in 2021.

Soon after the news broke that the XFL was suspending operations, the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL signed former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith. Smith attended camp last summer with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not make the team.

Former Alabama offensive guard Barrett Jones and his wife Katie welcomed their son Barrett Anderson Jones, Jr. into the world on Friday.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 11, 1961: Algernon Blair, Inc. of Montgomery won the bid to expand Denny Stadium from its capacity of 31,000 to 43,000 by the Tuscaloosa opener with North Carolina State on October 14. Work would begin immediately on the expansion, which included 6,000 additional seats on both the east and west sides as well as a new two-level press box with an elevator. The cost of the project was $408,000. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The coaches in the NFL respect Coach Saban. They respect his opinion. I think for me to be able to play under him and produce the way I did and be able to learn his system and be a leader back there, I think it only just adds to the positives for me. Then for him to be able to vouch for me — ‘This guy can play at the next level' — I think that's only going to help me." — Former Alabama safety Rashad Johnson (2005-08)

