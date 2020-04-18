Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 18, 2020

Today is … A-Day

In lieu of A-Day festivities, Crimson Tide mascot Big Al will be traveling around various neighborhoods in the Tuscaloosa and Northport area to wave at fans. It is important to note that Big Al will be practicing social distancing and will not be available for close-contact photos. He is scheduled to travel around the area on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. CT.

Alabama men's wheelchair basketball freshman Austin Smith won the James Cook Academic Award, an award distributed for academic excellence. Smith earned an impressive 3.9 GPA in his first year at the University of Alabama.

According to multiple outlets, former Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis has been contacted by multiple organizations, but has had repeat contact with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. In an interview with Pro Football Talk, Davis revealed that the 49ers are showing a lot of interest in him and his abilities as a space-eating tackle.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

140 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 18, 1970: Bill Battle, the new head coach at Tennessee and former Crimson Tide star end, attended the Alabama spring game along with five of his assistants. Not only was he on hand not only to scout the Crimson Tide but to receive his plaque as a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1960s. Six scouts from Florida and five from Ole Miss were also in attendance as the White defeated the Reds 40-39. The crowd of 30,000 enjoyed the offensive explosiveness, but head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant was far from happy. "Not much defense out there is it," he remarked during the contest.

April 18, 1997: Ronnie Harrison was born in Tallahassee.

Today: For the first time since World War II, Alabama didn’t hold an A-Day game in the spring, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I had a ball, finally getting a chance to show them what I've got."

– Ronnie Harrison after Alabama defeated his hometown team Florida State, which didn’t offer him a scholarship, 24-7 in 2017

