Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pet Parents Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see?

Alabama Track & Field at the Crimson Tide Invitational

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 8.35.53 PM
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 8.40.56 PM
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 8.41.53 PM

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

132 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 24, 1977: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant collapsed due to congestive heart failure in 1977.

April 24, 1990: Linebacker Keith McCants was selected fourth overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the coach who had recruited him to the Crimson Tide, Ray Perkins.

April 24, 1999: Jerry Jeudy was born in South Florida.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Everyone says we can't beat Miami, but we are not just anybody, we are Alabama." – David Palmer before the 1992 title game against the Hurricanes

We'll leave you with this…

3102022 Jahvon Quinerly drives the ball down court_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002476
All Things Bama

Alabama Guard Jahvon Quinerly to Return for 2022-23 Season

By Blake Byler5 hours ago
Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

Texas A&M Run Rules Alabama 9-1 to Hand Crimson Tide Worst Loss of Season

By Katie Windham6 hours ago
Jim Jarvis
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball's Bats Remain Cold Against No. 14 Georgia in 3-0 Loss

By Joey Blackwell7 hours ago
Jacob McNairy
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Game 2)

By Joey Blackwell10 hours ago
January 11, 2021, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis after CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Lineman Phidarian Mathis

By Christopher Walsh13 hours ago
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
All Things Bama

How Tyler Harrell Will Help Alabama's Passing Game This Season

By Tony Tsoukalas15 hours ago
Derrick Thomas in the Hurricane Bowl in 1988
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 23, 2022

By Joey BlackwellApr 23, 2022
Connor Prielipp
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball's Hunter Hoopes Out Indefinitely, Connor Prielipp Opts Out of 2022

By Joey BlackwellApr 22, 2022