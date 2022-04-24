Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 24, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, Noon CT, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Baseball: Alabama vs No. 14 Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: No. 14 Georgia 3, Alabama 0
- Softball: Texas A&M 9, No. 2 Alabama 1 (5 inn.)
Alabama Track & Field at the Crimson Tide Invitational
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
132 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 24, 1977: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant collapsed due to congestive heart failure in 1977.
April 24, 1990: Linebacker Keith McCants was selected fourth overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the coach who had recruited him to the Crimson Tide, Ray Perkins.
April 24, 1999: Jerry Jeudy was born in South Florida.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Everyone says we can't beat Miami, but we are not just anybody, we are Alabama." – David Palmer before the 1992 title game against the Hurricanes