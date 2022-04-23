Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Texas A&M Game 2

The Crimson Tide looks to even the series against the Aggies with Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle and a new face in right field.

It's not very often this season that Alabama is coming off a lost, but that's where the Crimson Tide finds itself Saturday coming off a series opening loss to Texas A&M.

The Aggies took game one 6-4 Friday night thanks to five unanswered runs, including a few aided by Alabama errors.

Alabama will look to bounce back in game two against the Aggies at Davis Diamond with Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Netowrk.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 0, Texas A&M 0

Two strikeouts and a groundout strand Bloodworth at first.

Bloodworth is hit by a pitch to lead off the second.

Bottom 1- Texas A&M batting

END 1: Alabama 0, Texas A&M 0

Kilfoyl needs just six pitches to retire the Aggies 1-2-3 in the first.

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Texas A&M 0

Tow strikes out swinging to strand the runners in scoring position.

Dowling hits one off the very top of the centerfield wall for a two-out double to put two Crimson Tide runners in scoring position.

Shipman draws a two-out walk for Alabama's first baserunner.

Prange makes solid contact, but flies out to left field to open the game.

The first pitch to Prange is a ball, and game two is underway.

Pregame

The Mississippi State/Auburn game is running long, so the Alabama game will begin on the ESPN app, and then switch over to SEC Network after the Auburn game.

Freshman Jenna Lord gets the start in right field, and fellow freshman Aubrey Barnhart moves into the DP spot.

Alabama Starting Lineup (38-7, 13-6 SEC) Alabama Athletics 1. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 2. Jenna Lord- RF Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 7. Aubrey Barnhart- DP Alabama Athletics 8. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 9. Dallis Goodnight- CF Alabama Athletics P- Lexi Kilfoyl

Texas A&M Starting Lineup (25-17, 4-12 SEC)

1. Haley Lee- 1B

2. Morgan Smith- RF

3. Trinity Cannon- 3B

4. Makinzy Herzog- P

5. Rylen Wiggins- 2B

6. Katie Dack- DP

7. Mayce Allen- C

8. Grace Uribe- LF

9. Koko Wooley- SS

Cayden Baker- CF