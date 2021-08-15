Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Today is... National Relaxation Day

Crimson Tide Results

No results.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

20 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II scored a touchdown Saturday during his first NFL preseason game, on an interception. He had just one defensive touchdown during his entire Crimson Tide career. Name the opponent.

The first person to post the correct answer in the "August" forum under "Trivia Answers and Standings," or https://bamacentralforums.com/index.php, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 15, 1983: After the Crimson Tide's football practice, Coach Ray Perkins compared freshman linebacker Cornelius Bennett to New York Giant superstar Lawrence Taylor, one of Perkins' premier players during his stint in the NFL. "Cornelius Bennett has the opportunity to be the next Lawrence Taylor," Perkins added. "He has that type of ability." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you let one game or one play haunt you, your mind’s in the wrong place.” – Kenny Stabler

We’ll leave you with this …

 

Bear Bryant SI cover August 15, 1966
