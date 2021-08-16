Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 16, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Today is... National Roller Coaster Day

Crimson Tide Results

No results.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

19 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Who was the last SEC Eastern division opponent to beat Alabama in football and in what year?

The first person to post the correct answer in the "August" forum under "Trivia Answers and Standings," or https://bamacentralforums.com/index.php, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 16, 1942: According to Birmingham journalist Naylor Stone, lieutenant Tom Borders, a Crimson Tide football player from 1939-40, was credited with shooting down the first German plane in Allied bomber-raids. Borders, a Birmingham native, was being hailed as a hero through the state, but sadly was killed in action several months later. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“The last thing he made us do before the game was get off the bus and put on those old, woolen, hot jerseys.” – Harry Gilmer about playing for coach Frank Thomas.

We’ll leave you with this …