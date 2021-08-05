Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 5, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Results

Track and Field: Remona Burchell helps power Jamaica to the finals of the 4x100m relay, with the squad cranking out a 42.15; Jereem Richards took eighth place in the finals of the 200 meters early Wednesday morning, crossing the line with a time of 20.39. Daniel Haugh closed out his first Olympiad by taking 11th in the finals of the hammer throw with a toss of 76.22.

Women's Golf: Former Alabama women's golfer Stephanie Meadow will tee off in the second round of the Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club (par 71, 6,648 yard) at 6:52 p.m. CT on the Golf Channel. Ahead of the second round, Meadow is tied for 36th after posting a 1-over-par 72 through the first 18 holes.

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Schedule

Thursday

Baseball: USA vs South Korea at Tournament Semifinal (David Robertson, USA), 5 a.m. (USA Network).

Women's Golf: Individual Stroke Play Round Three (Stephanie Meadow, Ireland), 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf).

Track and Field: Women's 4 x 400m Relay (Natassha McDonald, Canada), 5:25 a.m. (Peacock); Men's 400m (Kirani James, Grenada), 7 a.m. (Peacock).

Friday

Track and Field: Women's 4 x 400m Relay (Remona Burchell, Jamaica) 8:30 a.m. (NBC).

Women's Golf: Individual Stroke Play Round Four (Stephanie Meadow, Ireland), 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf).

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

30 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 4, 1926: Coach Wallace Wade welcomed back 40 players from the reigning Rose Bowl and National Championship team of '25. Serving as captain was halfback Emile "Red" Barnes. End Wu Winslett and tackle Fred Pickhard were considered to be promising stars for Alabama.

August 4, 1955: Bob Baumhower, the former Alabama standout, All-Pro defensive lineman and restaurant owner, was born in Portsmouth, Va.

August 4, 1992: Former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker was born in Mobile.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It’s fun. It’s awesome to finally get to use a helmet.” — Tua Tagovailoa on training camp starting up in 2019.

