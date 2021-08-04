Alabama DB Kadarius Calloway Departs Program

The true freshman will be headed back to his home state of Mississippi.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Just days before fall camp is slated to begin, Alabama true freshman defensive back Kadarius Calloway has parted ways with the Crimson Tide and will be heading back to his home state of Mississippi.

Calloway made the announcement by changing his Twitter bio, which now lists him as attending East Mississippi Community College.

In October of 2019, Calloway committed to Mississippi State before flipping his commitment to Alabama in July of 2020. Calloway went on to sign with the Crimson Tide and arrived on campus in May.

Here is Calloway's recruiting profile, courtesy of Sports Illustrated All-American:

Prospect: DB Kadarius Calloway

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 200 pounds

School: Philadelphia (Miss.)

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Thick neck with somewhat-wide shoulders. Tight and solid torso. Decent bubble and stout legs.

Athleticism: Plays with good functional strength and has a noticeable linear burst. Easy transition from bail-technique to downhill drive to finish underneath. Can press with strength and take a good man turn to pin WR to sideline in coverage. Has speed to stay tucked in semi-trail position while getting around to locate ball in flight. Solid closing quickness to arrive to catch-points with deliberate disruption.

Instincts: Has solid ball skills, which translate over from playing receiver and returning kicks and punts. Shows good judgement, eye-tracking, concentration and high-point ability. Has enough vision to see clear-path alleys versus the run from safety position. Physical and can finish with a big thump on ball carriers, at times.

Polish: Plays boundary corner and field safety in a secondary that features some 2-shell looks. Also contributes as a receiver and in the return game. Can be a tad late to diagnose and trigger downhill to run from safety position. Needs to improve ability to use an arm bar down field and disrupt catch points with appropriate inside hand/arm.

Bottom Line: Calloway has solid all-around athleticism and can play with a good linear burst. His ball skills allow him to factor in coverage, where he turns into a receiver to play the ball. While he needs to refine some subtle nuances of the safety position, Calloway has the skill set to work in the defensive seams in college from either the field or in the boundary.