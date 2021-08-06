Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Baseball: The United States beat South Korea 7-2 on Thursday to advance to the gold medal game against Japan. David Robertson did not play. The gold medal game will be Saturday at 5 a.m.

Women's Golf: Representing Ireland, former Alabama women's golfer Stephanie Meadow shot an impressive -5 in the second round of stroke play in Tokyo and is currently T11 at -4 after two rounds.

Track and Field: Kirani James won his third Olympic medal in his third separate Olympic games for Grenda, this time snagging bronze in the 400m with a 44.19.

Track and Field: Women's 4 x 400m Relay (Remona Burchell, Jamaica) 8:30 a.m. (NBC).

Women's Golf: Individual Stroke Play Round Four (Stephanie Meadow, Ireland), 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf).

Baseball: Gold Medal Game, USA vs Japan (David Robertson, USA), 5 a.m. (livestream on NBC Sports app, or watch re-air at 8:30 on USA)

August 6, 1968: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy was born in Geneva, Ala.

August 6, 1986: On the opening day of practice, Coach Ray Perkins said his team was a top-five squad if it could overcome one of the nation's most challenging schedules. “We play Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Auburn. That's a real challenge," Perkins said. – Bryant Stadium

“I was down in Geneva, Alabama, at a place called ‘The Bottom.’ I saw it on black and white TV one Saturday morning. You had to twist the antenna just to get a signal. I saw a man standing under the goal post and a whole bunch of guys running on the field wearing red jerseys. That ignited a dream inside me. I said from that moment on, ‘I’m going to play for that man.’” – Siran Stacy

