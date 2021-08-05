2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker: Hall of Fame Game

The most elaborate database on Crimson Tide football players in the NFL is back, with a look at everyone's status heading into the first week of exhibition games.

Yep, it's back!

Oh, you thought we meant football. Well, yeah, the first game of the college/pro seasons is at hand with Pittsburgh and Dallas set to meet to play the annual Hall of Fame Game exhibition in Canton, Ohio.

With the NFL canceling preseason games last year, this will be the first since 2019.

The game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will also kickoff a crazy Hall of Fame weekend as two classes will be inducted.

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class features Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bill Cowher, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Jimmy Johnson, Alex Karras, Troy Polamalu, Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.

The 2021 Enshrinement Ceremony will include Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn, Drew Pearson and Charles Woodson.

So yeah, football's back as well.

What we meant was the Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker.

Here it is for the Hall of Fame Game (and for those of you who are new to this, yes, we do this every week).

Matchup of the Week

Since it's the only game on the schedule this weekend, we have to go with the Hall of Fame Game matchup of the Steelers and Cowboys. Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper won't make the trip with Dallas, but running back Najee Harris is expected to start in his first appearance with Pittsburgh.

NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule

Today (all times CT)

NFL/Hall of Fame Game: Pittsburgh vs. Dallas, 7:00 (Fox)

Thursday, Aug. 12

Washington at New England, 6:30 (NFL)

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30

Friday, Aug. 13

Tennessee at Atlanta, 6

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 (NFL)

Dallas at Arizona, 9 (NFL)

Saturday, Aug. 14

Miami at Chicago, noon (NFL)

Denver at Minnesota, 3 (NFL)

New Orleans at Baltimore, 6

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 6 (NFL)

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6:30

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 6:30

Houston at Green Bay, 7

Kansas City at San Francisco, 7:30

Seattle at Las Vegas, 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 (NFL)

Sunday, Aug. 15

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon (NFL)

Notes

• Last season, Minkah Fitzpatrick registered 79 tackles (60 solo), 11 passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one tackle for loss and one interception return for a touchdown. He was one of two players in the NFL with at least four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery (Marcus Peters, Baltimore the other).

• Keep an eye on J.C. Hassenauer, who wears No. 60 for the Steelers. He's trying to win the starting job at center after playing in 15 games last season, including four starts.

• Neither starting quarterback is expected to play. Overall, the Cowboys will be without 16 players, including nine starters. Dallas also has a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams scheduled for Saturday.

This report will be continually updated as necessary.

