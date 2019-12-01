Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 1, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Rosa Parks Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

• Volleyball: Auburn def. Alabama, 29-27, 25-13, 25-17

• Football: Auburn 48, Alabama 45

• Women’s basketball at South Point Thanksgiving Shootout: Southern California 60, Alabama 57

Did you notice?

• Senior Hayley McSparin led Alabama with a season-best 15 kills, ending her four-year career with 993 (16th in Crimson Tide history), as the season came to an end with a three-set loss to Auburn. Junior Kaylee Thomas led the defense with 11 digs, while junior Meghan Neelon and freshman Emily Janek combined for 33 of the team’s 37 assists. Alabama finished 12-17, 4-14 SEC.

Alabama volleyball celebrates 2019 senior day
Alabama Athletics

• Offensive lineman Andre Smith was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals.

• In case you missed this …

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 1, 1979: Steadman Shealy scored a game-winning touchdown from eight yards out in the fourth quarter of the Auburn game, giving Alabama a hard-fought, come-from-behind 25-18 victory and earning for the Crimson Tide a spot in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama has 24 first downs to Auburn's 11 and 394 yards to 249.

December 1, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 3:15 remaining, and No. 2 Alabama barely held to defeat No. 3 Georgia 32-28 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had the ball at the Alabama 5-yard-line when time expired. Eddie Lacy had 181 rushing yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while T.J Yeldon had 153 yards on 25 attempts and one score at the Georgia Dome.

December 1, 1996: Matt Womack was born.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I'm ready to have a heart attack here." — Nick Saban after Alabama held on to defeat Georgia on this date in the 2012 SEC Championship Game.

We’ll leave you with this …

