Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 20 2019

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Women’s basketball: Radford at Alabama, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

• Sophomore Kevin Li won the 1-meter springboard event at the Auburn Diving Invitational, after tallying 353.80 points in finals, more than 14 points ahead of the field. He was also first after the preliminary round of the 3-meter event, totaling a career-best 414.65 points, before finishing second in finals with 397.75. Li closed the competition by reaching the finals off the platform, taking eighth with 279.55 points.

• Creg Stephenson of AL.com reported that executive director Jim Nagy believes the chances are “pretty good” that Jalen Hurts will accept an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

• Interesting tweet, especially considering how Steve Sarkisian has such a strong relationship with Tua Tagovailoa:

• LSU won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line unit in college football. Alabama was a finalist.

• Meanwhile …

• Clemson coach Dabo Swinney named his defensive line coach, and former Alabama player, Todd Bates the Tigers’ new recruiting coordinator.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 20, 1976: A record crowd of 52,737 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis was stunned while watching underdog Alabama dominate UCLA, 36-6. Linebacker Barry Krauss, who had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown, was voted the game MVP.

December 20, 1994: Calvin Ridley was born in Coconut Creek, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"One day, we had a game and we were at the school about to leave and coach [Mario] Cristobal came to the back and asked me to come out there [to Alabama] and take a visit just to see how it is. And I really, like this is the truth … I told him, ‘No, I’m not going to go out there. I’m just going to go to Miami.’ He was like, ‘Man, just come out there and take a visit.’ So I really went out there and saw it, they were playing LSU. And it blew my mind how many people were at the game. I just committed. I called my mom and I told her I wanted to commit. And she was like, ‘That’s Alabama, that’s far.’ She was like, ‘Miami’s right here.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be better for me, winning championships.’ I (wanted) to be a champion, so I did it.” – Calvin Ridley, who was born on this date in 1994, to CampusLore.

