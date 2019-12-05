Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 5, 2019

Today is … International Ninja Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming and diving: Alabama at Auburn, 2:3p.m. Live Results

• Women’s basketball: Iowa State at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

• The Alabama gymnastics team held its annual RISE Center holiday party. The gymnasts and RISE students were also joined by a very jolly guest when Big Al joined the festivities.

• Freshman midfielder/defender Reyna Reyes was third-team selection for United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division 1 Women’s All-Southeast Region honors. She had previously been named first-team All-SEC and to the league’s All-Freshman team

• Alabama redshirt junior offensive lineman Chris Owens was named to the 2019 SEC Football Community Service team. The redshirt junior has volunteered to be a part of nearly 20 different initiatives, with an emphasis on impacting the local youth.

• Josh Jacobs posted on social media that he’s been playing with a fractured shoulder since Week 7, which was news to just about everyone including his teammates. “I have been around people before who have had injuries where I think, ‘I wish they would’ve played through that.’ If Josh wasn’t able to play, I would completely understand considering what he’s dealing with,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “That he keeps suiting up and going out there and running with the style he runs with — I don’t think enough can be said about that guy.”

• With numerous head coaching openings around college football, footballscoop.com reported that Louisiana-Lafayette is preparing for Billy Napier to be lured away. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-2 and about to play in the Sun Belt Championship Game for the second straight year.

• New York Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters that linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) will have surgery “sooner than later.”

• Minkah Fitzpatrick continues to lead fan voting at free safety for the Pro Bowl. Voting will wrap up Dec. 12.

• Damion Square continuing to do Damion Square-type things.

• Congratulations to Thompson, which avenged its 2018 title game loss to Central-Phenix City with a 40-14 victory to win the Class 7A state championship.

• Alabama’s Layne Stone was named to the SEC Volleyball Community Service Team.

• Yeah, I’m just hanging out with Tiger Woods …

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 5, 1961: Alabama was the national champion according to the Associated Press for the first time. The Crimson Tide finished with 26 first-place votes to Ohio State's 20. Overall, Alabama had 452 points to OSU's 436. The SEC claimed to be the nation's best league with LSU and Ole Miss finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

December 5, 1984: Wallace Gilberry was born in Bay Minette, Ala.

December 5, 2009: Making a strong bid to claim the school's first Heisman Trophy, Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Greg McElroy threw for 239 yards and a touchdown to claim the MVP award as Alabama defeated Florida in the SEC Championship Game, 32-13. "It's tough. You know it's not how you want to go out," Tim Tebow said. "They were just better than us today."

Alabama celebrates on stage after winning the 2009 SEC Championship Game. T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He's a great player, but man, we're tired of him." – Julio Jones after Alabama defeated Tim Tebow and Florida in the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2009.

