Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 20, 2021

Today is... National Sangria Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled

Did you notice?

Trevon Diggs picked up his 10th interception of the season for the Cowboys

Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to their sixth straight win.

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas and his dad Mike Thomas finished T3 in the PNC Championship. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie were second while John Daly and his son won the tournament.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

December 20, 1976: A record crowd of 52,737 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis was stunned while watching underdog Alabama dominate UCLA, 36-6. Linebacker Barry Krauss, who had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown, was voted the game MVP.

December 20, 1994: Calvin Ridley was born in Coconut Creek, Fla.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"One day, we had a game and we were at the school about to leave and coach [Mario] Cristobal came to the back and asked me to come out there [to Alabama] and take a visit just to see how it is. And I really, like this is the truth … I told him, ‘No, I’m not going to go out there. I’m just going to go to Miami.’ He was like, ‘Man, just come out there and take a visit.’ So I really went out there and saw it, they were playing LSU. And it blew my mind how many people were at the game. I just committed. I called my mom and I told her I wanted to commit. And she was like, ‘That’s Alabama, that’s far.’ She was like, ‘Miami’s right here.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be better for me, winning championships.’ I (wanted) to be a champion, so I did it.” – Calvin Ridley, who was born on this date in 1994, to CampusLore.

We'll leave you with this...