December 4, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 4, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Cookie Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Football vs Georgia, SEC Championship, Atlanta, Ga., 3 p.m. CT, CBS, FuboTV
  • Men's Basketball vs Gonzaga at Battle In Seattle, Seattle, Wash., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 77, Houston 67

Did you notice?

  • Alabama gymnastics got to host its annual Stallings RISE Center Holiday Party for children from the RISE Center after a one-year hiatus due to COVID
  • Four Alabama swimmers will take part in the 2021 FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi along with assistant coach Ozzie Quevedo who will be a part of the Team USA coaching staff
  • The Crimson Tide connection in the NBA... Herb Jones with the assist to Kira Lewis Jr. for the Pelicans

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

December 4, 1948: In the first meeting of the revived rivalry between Alabama and Auburn, the Crimson Tide crushed the Tigers at Legion Field, 55-0. The first touchdown was a 6-yard pass from Gordon Pettus to Butch Avinger. – Bryant Museum

December 4, 1986: Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett was awarded the Lombardi Trophy in Houston.

December 4, 2012: Barrett Jones became the first player from Alabama to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman Trophy. Jones was named the best scholar-athlete in the nation as part of the 55th National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

2021 SEC Championship Game Logo
