Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 4, 2021

Football vs Georgia, SEC Championship, Atlanta, Ga., 3 p.m. CT, CBS, FuboTV

Men's Basketball vs Gonzaga at Battle In Seattle, Seattle, Wash., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Women's Basketball: Alabama 77, Houston 67

Alabama gymnastics got to host its annual Stallings RISE Center Holiday Party for children from the RISE Center after a one-year hiatus due to COVID

Four Alabama swimmers will take part in the 2021 FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi along with assistant coach Ozzie Quevedo who will be a part of the Team USA coaching staff

The Crimson Tide connection in the NBA... Herb Jones with the assist to Kira Lewis Jr. for the Pelicans

December 4, 1948: In the first meeting of the revived rivalry between Alabama and Auburn, the Crimson Tide crushed the Tigers at Legion Field, 55-0. The first touchdown was a 6-yard pass from Gordon Pettus to Butch Avinger. – Bryant Museum

December 4, 1986: Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett was awarded the Lombardi Trophy in Houston.

December 4, 2012: Barrett Jones became the first player from Alabama to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman Trophy. Jones was named the best scholar-athlete in the nation as part of the 55th National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

“The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

