Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 4, 2021
Today is... National Cookie Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
- Recruiting Corner: With Early Signing Day Around the Corner, Alabama Holding Firm Atop SI All-American Rankings
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Football vs Georgia, SEC Championship, Atlanta, Ga., 3 p.m. CT, CBS, FuboTV
- Men's Basketball vs Gonzaga at Battle In Seattle, Seattle, Wash., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Crimson Tide Results
Women's Basketball: Alabama 77, Houston 67
Did you notice?
- Alabama gymnastics got to host its annual Stallings RISE Center Holiday Party for children from the RISE Center after a one-year hiatus due to COVID
- Four Alabama swimmers will take part in the 2021 FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi along with assistant coach Ozzie Quevedo who will be a part of the Team USA coaching staff
- The Crimson Tide connection in the NBA... Herb Jones with the assist to Kira Lewis Jr. for the Pelicans
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
December 4, 1948: In the first meeting of the revived rivalry between Alabama and Auburn, the Crimson Tide crushed the Tigers at Legion Field, 55-0. The first touchdown was a 6-yard pass from Gordon Pettus to Butch Avinger. – Bryant Museum
December 4, 1986: Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett was awarded the Lombardi Trophy in Houston.
December 4, 2012: Barrett Jones became the first player from Alabama to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman Trophy. Jones was named the best scholar-athlete in the nation as part of the 55th National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant