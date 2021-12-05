Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 5, 2021
Today is... International Ninja Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Women's Basketball at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, Tenn., 1 p.m., ESPN+
Crimson Tide Results
Did you notice?
- Lots of Alabama alums in the NBA and NFL enjoyed what they saw from in the Crimson Tide on Saturday including...
- Josh Jacobs
- Bradley Bozeman and Marlon Humphery with the Ravens
- Collin Sexton
- Mark Ingram, Alabama's first Heisman trophy winner, says he might put three Alabama players on his ballot
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
December 5, 1961: Alabama was the national champion according to the Associated Press for the first time. The Crimson Tide finished with 26 first place votes to Ohio State's 20. Overall, Alabama had 452 points to OSU's 436. The SEC claimed to be the nation's best league with LSU and Ole Miss finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
December 5, 1984: Wallace Gilberry was born in Bay Minette, Ala.
December 5, 2009: Making a strong bid to claim the school's first Heisman Trophy, Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Greg McElroy threw for 239 yards and a touchdown to claim the MVP award as Alabama defeated Florida in the SEC Championship Game, 32-13. "It's tough. You know it's not how you want to go out," Tim Tebow said. "They were just better than us today."
December 5, 2019: Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with reporters for the first time after having hip surgery and talked about everything from his injury to his upcoming decision on whether to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. "I feel this is something that’s bigger than me," he said. "This is Probably Going to be the Biggest Decision of My Life"
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"He's a great player, but man, we're tired of him." – Julio Jones after Alabama defeated Tim Tebow and Florida in the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2009.