Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 17, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's Golf: Alabama at Puerto Rico Classic, All Day
  • Women's Golf: Alabama at University of Louisville Moon Golf Invitational, All Day

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Both Alabama men's and women's golf are in full swing for the spring semester, with the men getting started this past Sunday at the Puerto Rico Classic against Purdue while the women get started on Monday at the Moon Golf Invitational against Louisville. At this point in the season, the men are currently ranked at No. 21 in the NCAA while the women are ranked at No. 9.
091619_WGO_WrightKe_AnnikaCollegiate_cl0036
Alabama Athletics
  • Alabama women's tennis moved to 9-1 on the season Sunday afternoon, sweeping South Florida 7-0. For the Crimson Tide, senior Alba Cortina Pou continued her unbeaten streak, increasing it to 9-0 by beating the Bulls' Evelyne Tiron, 6-4, 6-3.  “South Florida is a good team," Alabama head coach Jenny Mainz said. "I thought the match was very competitive at all spots. We needed another tough road test and we got it. We played a solid match today all the way through. We did a good job in doubles and then grabbed five first sets in singles. Overall, we played with better intensity today.”
012520_WTN_CortinaPouAl_Indiana_TS0519
Alabama Athletics
  • The University of Alabama hosted its annual UA Dance Marathon this past weekend benefitting Children's Hospital. This year, the event was able to raise $307,843 for local sick children and their families. Special guests of honor over the years have included many Crimson Tide athletes, such as Tua Tagovailoa in 2019. This year among the guests were running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mac Jones. After raising money thoughout the year, the event at Alabama culminates in a 13.1-hour dance marathon in which students dance with local children.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

202 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 17, 1966: Ken Meyer was promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Howard Schnellenberger, who joined George Allen's Los Angeles Rams' staff. Meyer came to Tuscaloosa from Florida State in 1963.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He was a hard-nosed coach and demanded a lot from us. If you can do it and you can do it well, why not do it perfect? That was his whole philosophy pretty much.”

– Former Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (2008-10) on Nick Saban

We’ll leave you with this … 

BamaCentral

The Week That Was For Alabama Softball: Week 2

Week 2 was better for Team 24

Cary L. Clark

This Week With The Crimson Tide: February 17-23

Check out this week's Alabama Athletics Schedule

Allie Wright

Alabama Baseball Clinches Season-Opening Sweep Over Northeastern, 6-3

Freshman outfielder Owen Diodati added three more RBIs to help propel the Crimson Tide to the win

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball Upsets No. 25 LSU, 88-82

The Crimson Tide held off a late run by the Tigers to defeat the second Top 25 team of the season in Coleman Coliseum

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls in Overtime to Georgia, 76-75

The Crimson Tide made a strong comeback attempt in the second half, only to be thwarted in the final seconds of overtime

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 25 LSU

Follow along on BamaCentral for live updates before, during, and after today's contest between the Crimson Tide and Tigers

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

As Alabama Basketball Celebrated It's Biggest Legend, It Saw Another Emerge Against LSU

The 17 rebounds and two throws by Herbert Jones against LSU will be talked about by Crimson Tide fans for a long, long time

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama Basketball 88, LSU 82

Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's upset of the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday afternoon

Cary L. Clark

T.G. Paschal Photo Gallery: Alabama 88, LSU 82

Crimson Tide celebrates both a big win and the first retired jersey in program history: Wendell Hudson

Christopher Walsh