Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 17, 2020

Men's Golf: Alabama at Puerto Rico Classic, All Day

Women's Golf: Alabama at University of Louisville Moon Golf Invitational, All Day

Both Alabama men's and women's golf are in full swing for the spring semester, with the men getting started this past Sunday at the Puerto Rico Classic against Purdue while the women get started on Monday at the Moon Golf Invitational against Louisville. At this point in the season, the men are currently ranked at No. 21 in the NCAA while the women are ranked at No. 9.

Alabama women's tennis moved to 9-1 on the season Sunday afternoon, sweeping South Florida 7-0. For the Crimson Tide, senior Alba Cortina Pou continued her unbeaten streak, increasing it to 9-0 by beating the Bulls' Evelyne Tiron, 6-4, 6-3. “South Florida is a good team," Alabama head coach Jenny Mainz said. "I thought the match was very competitive at all spots. We needed another tough road test and we got it. We played a solid match today all the way through. We did a good job in doubles and then grabbed five first sets in singles. Overall, we played with better intensity today.”

The University of Alabama hosted its annual UA Dance Marathon this past weekend benefitting Children's Hospital. This year, the event was able to raise $307,843 for local sick children and their families. Special guests of honor over the years have included many Crimson Tide athletes, such as Tua Tagovailoa in 2019. This year among the guests were running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mac Jones. After raising money thoughout the year, the event at Alabama culminates in a 13.1-hour dance marathon in which students dance with local children.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 17, 1966: Ken Meyer was promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Howard Schnellenberger, who joined George Allen's Los Angeles Rams' staff. Meyer came to Tuscaloosa from Florida State in 1963.

“He was a hard-nosed coach and demanded a lot from us. If you can do it and you can do it well, why not do it perfect? That was his whole philosophy pretty much.”

– Former Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (2008-10) on Nick Saban

