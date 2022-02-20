Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Love Your Pet Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All Day

Women's Golf: Alabama at Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., All Day

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Minnesota, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Middle Tennessee (Easton Bama Bash), 1:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama signee Brandon Miller was highlighted by SportsCenter NEXT:

Alabama hockey took care of business in overtime against Middle Tennessee:

And the Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams performed well at the 2022 SEC Championships:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

195 days

February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.

February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose." — Safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.

