Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 20, 2022
Today is ... National Love Your Pet Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Golf: Alabama at Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All Day
- Women's Golf: Alabama at Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., All Day
- Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Minnesota, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
Read More
- Baseball: Alabama vs Xavier, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Softball: Alabama vs Middle Tennessee (Easton Bama Bash), 1:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
- Women's Basketball: Alabama at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Men's Basketball: No. 4 Kentucky 90, No. 25 Alabama 81
- Baseball: Alabama 5, Xavier 4
Did you notice?
- Alabama signee Brandon Miller was highlighted by SportsCenter NEXT:
- Alabama hockey took care of business in overtime against Middle Tennessee:
- And the Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams performed well at the 2022 SEC Championships:
Did you see?
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
195 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.
February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose." — Safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.