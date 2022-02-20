Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 20, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Love Your Pet Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Men's Golf: Alabama at Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All Day
    • Women's Golf: Alabama at Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., All Day

    Crimson Tide Results

    Did you notice?

    • Alabama signee Brandon Miller was highlighted by SportsCenter NEXT:
    • Alabama hockey took care of business in overtime against Middle Tennessee:
    • And the Alabama men's and women's swimming and diving teams performed well at the 2022 SEC Championships:

    Did you see?

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

    195 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History

    February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.

    February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    "I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose." — Safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.

    We'll leave you with this...

