Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Dog Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Volleyball vs McNeese, Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12:30 p.m. CT
  • Volleyball vs UTSA, Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 2, Southern Miss 0

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

8 days

Did You Notice?

  • Two former Crimson Tide players were released from the New York Giants: wide receiver Robert Foster was released from the injured reserve and center Chris Owens was waived. 
  • Former Alabama women's golfer Emma Talley had a hole-in-one and is tied for third at -6 in the first round at the CP Women's Open on the LPGA. 
  • The Dolphins and Eagles held a joint practice, which gave plenty of opportunities for Alabama in the NFL reunions. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 26, 1930: Wallace Wade, who was entering his final year as head coach of Alabama, said "toting ice, chopping down trees, working in steel mills and other laborious tasks do not put athletes in a good frame of mind for football. When they don their moleskins in September, they are stiff and pep-less if they have had that type of summer regimen. I prefer regular exercise programs with emphasis on running." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mama wanted me to be a preacher. I told her coachin’ and preachin’ were a lot alike.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Alabama soccer celebrates goal against Southern Miss
