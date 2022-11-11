Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 11, 2022

Today is... Veterans Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: NCAA Tournament- Jackson State vs. No. 1 Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Men's Basketball: vs. Liberty, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Audio, Live Stats

Cross Country: NCAA South Regional Championships

Volleyball: vs. South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 72, Tulane 61

The Alabama women's basketball improved to 2-0 on the season as they traveled to New Orleans and achieved revenge against a Tulane team that defeated them last season. Brittany Davis led the way with 24 points, hitting five threes in the contest.

Did You Notice?

Alabama men's basketball added Josh Pierre as the director of basketball operations. He spent the past three seasons at Elon, where he served as the director of video scouting and recruiting operations, and was previously at Mississippi State.

Alabama signed a plethora of athletes across multiple sports on National Signing Day.

Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.

November 11, 1900: Derrick Thomas set an NFL record with seven sacks, which still stands, during Kansas City’s 17-16 loss to Seattle.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough." — Jalen Hurts after his 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the final seconds of a 31-24 victory at Mississippi State on this date in 2017.

We'll leave you with this...

