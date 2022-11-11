Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is... Veterans Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: NCAA Tournament- Jackson State vs. No. 1 Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Men's Basketball: vs. Liberty, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Audio, Live Stats

Cross Country: NCAA South Regional Championships

Volleyball: vs. South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 72, Tulane 61

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Alabama women's basketball improved to 2-0 on the season as they traveled to New Orleans and achieved revenge against a Tulane team that defeated them last season. Brittany Davis led the way with 24 points, hitting five threes in the contest. 

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama men's basketball added Josh Pierre as the director of basketball operations. He spent the past three seasons at Elon, where he served as the director of video scouting and recruiting operations, and was previously at Mississippi State.

  • Alabama signed a plethora of athletes across multiple sports on National Signing Day.
  • Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.

November 11, 1900: Derrick Thomas set an NFL record with seven sacks, which still stands, during Kansas City’s 17-16 loss to Seattle.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough." — Jalen Hurts after his 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the final seconds of a 31-24 victory at Mississippi State on this date in 2017.

We'll leave you with this...

Ready to come see your favorite Crimson Tide players? Check out SI Tickets.

See Also: 

Brittany Davis Shines Again as Alabama Beats Tulane 72-61

Nick Saban: We Have to be Able to Handle 'Oh s***' Moments

Tired Legs Shouldn't Be A Problem For Alabama Soccer

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Brittany Davis vs Tulane
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Shines Again as Alabama Beats Tulane 72-61

By Joe Schatz
Nick Saban and Alabama takes the field at LSU
All Things Bama

Nick Saban's Message to Fans: 'Think About Building, Not Tearing Down'

By Katie Windham
110722_WBB_RiceJa_AlabamaAM_CL4008
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Beats Tulane, Moves to 2-0 on Season

By Joe Schatz
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField.
Bama/NFL

Attempt to Use Brian Robinson Jr. as Political Shield Beyond Pathetic: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Wes Hart, Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Tired Legs Shouldn't Be A Problem For Alabama Soccer

By Mason Smith
The Extra Point Alabama s football season isn t over yet Claire Yates Joey Blackwell B
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama’s Football Season isn’t Over Yet

By Claire Yates
Noah Clowney
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Preparing for Bigger Defensive Test against Liberty

By Katie Windham
Dom Welch
All Things Bama

Dom Welch Doubtful for Alabama Basketball's Game vs Liberty

By Joey Blackwell