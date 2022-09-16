Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 16, 2022

Today is... National Guacamole Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's golf: Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club

Cross Country: North Alabama Showcase in Huntsville, Ala.

Volleyball: at Horned Frog Invitational; Fort Worth, Texas- vs. Louisiana- 1 p.m. CT/ at TCU 7 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 11 Alabama 2, No. 5 South Carolina 0

In the top-12 matchup in program history, the Alabama soccer team defeated South Carolina for its 11th consecutive home win, a new school record. The Crimson Tide scored the two goals in the 53' and 54' minute, the first by Felicia Knox and the second by Riley Parker.

Did You Notice?

The Alabama baseball team released their SEC schedule for 2023.

The Alabama football team is getting ready to send out care packages to former Crimson Tide players playing in the NFL. For the sixth straight year, Alabama had the most players on active NFL rosters for Week 1.

Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday with an illness but is expected to play on Sunday.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 16, 1953: Jerry Pate was born in Macon, Ga.

September 16, 1961: Although Roger Maris hit home run No. 57 off former Alabama pitcher Frank Lary, to stay ahead of Babe Ruth's 1927 epic pace, the Tigers won at home 10-4. Lary got his 21st win, over Ralph Terry, as Norm Cash had a home run and triple, and Al Kaline tallied four hits and a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.

September 16, 1974: A shirtless Joe Namath appeared on the cover of People Magazine, with the headline: “The gentle side of a rugged sex symbol.”

September 16, 1989: In his first appearance in an Alabama uniform, junior college transfer Siran Stacy rushed for 169 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 35-7 season-opening rout of Memphis State. The four rushing touchdowns tied the school record held by Bobby Marlow, Johnny Musso and David Casteal. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“No man, I majored in journalism. It was easier.” — Joe Namath after being asked if he majored in basket weaving.

