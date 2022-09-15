It's Official, Alabama has Most NFL Players for 6th Straight Season

When Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, the Crimson Tide had so few players in the National Football League that it didn't make the top 25 list for a few years.

On Thursday, the league released its annual roster breakdown for Kickoff Weekend, and for the sixth straight season Alabama led all colleges.

Specifically, the Crimson Tide had 58 active players.

It's four more than what Alabama had last year, and the most the program has ever had.

The Crimson Tide had 54 players in 2021, one more than the 53 in 2020. It also had 44 in 2018, and in 2017 tied for the most with 39.

LSU (52) and Ohio State (52) ranked tied for second in 2022, followed by Georgia (44).

Alabama's numbers were up despite the 2022 draft class struggling to get on the field so far. Outside of first-round selection Evan Neal, who is starting at right tackle for the New York Giants, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is the only other active player this week as the backup to Marlon Humphrey with the Ravens.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams (Lions) is coming off knee surgery and hopes to play later this season. So does Texans linebacker Christian Harris, who is dealing with a hamstring issue

His Houston teammate, wide receiver John Metchie III, is out for the season after being diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice after apparently winning the starting job at Washington.

Commander defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis Commanders was active last week, but suffered a season-ending knee injury.

A total of 224 colleges were represented on Kickoff Weekend active rosters. The 20 colleges with the most NFL players:

Alabama 58

LSU 52

Ohio State 52

Georgia 44

Notre Dame 37

Florida 33

Michigan 33

Oklahoma 32

Iowa 31

Clemson 29

Texas 26

Washington 26

Wisconsin 26

Auburn 24

Miami 24

UCLA 24

South Carolina 23

Stanford 23

Tennessee 23

Texas A&M

Kickoff Weekend is the only time of the year the league does a snapshot of its players because otherwise rosters are fluid and always changing. The 53-man active-player designation is important because it doesn't include practice squads, players on injury lists, or in the case of Calvin Ridley suspended.

Those groups include another dozen former Alabama players, many of whom could play this season.

As for the position breakdown, Alabama had the most offensive tackles (5), running backs (6), defensive tackles (10), and defensive backs (14).

It would have been tied for the most quarterbacks, but the league goes by the last school a player attended. So even though Jalen Hurts earned his degree at Alabama, he counted toward Oklahoma.

The Sooners were tied with three along with Missouri and North Dakota State.

Also of note, there were 304 players weighing under 200 pounds, 288 players under six-feet tall and 337 players weighing over 300 pounds.



The Buffalo Bills had 15 players weighing less than 200 pounds, the most in that category. Arizona had the most players under six-feet tall with 14, while the New York Giants had the most players weighing over 300 pounds with 14.

The average player in in the league was 6.18 feet, 244.56 pounds, 26.08 years old, and had 4.2 years of experience. The average roster had 9.63 rookie and first-year players, and 8.13 players 30 and older.

