No. 11 Alabama Soccer Knocks Off No. 5 South Carolina

Two second-half goals lift the Crimson Tide to the biggest regular-season win in program history.

Earlier in the week, Alabama soccer earned its highest ranking in program history, and Thursday night the team proved why it belongs there. 

For the third time this year, the Crimson Tide went up against a ranked team, and for the third time, Alabama came away with the win. This time, No. 11 Alabama knocked off No. 5 and undefeated South Carolina with a 2-0 victory at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. 

It marks the second time in program history Alabama has beaten two top-10 teams in the same season after beating No. 6 BYU on Sept. 1. The win also improves Alabama's home winning streak to 11 games, the longest in school history. 

Neither team could break through in the first half, but Alabama didn't let off the pressure in the second half. Finally, at the 53' mark, Felicia Knox took a ball from former Gamecock Riley Tanner and rocketed it into the back of the net to give Alabama the 1-0 lead. 

Just one minute later, Knox set up a corner kick that Riley Parker headed into the goal for her team-leading seventh goal to make it 2-0. On the postgame interview on SEC Network, Parker said she knew all day that she was going to score Thursday night. 

That score would hold as the Crimson Tide defense stayed strong in the second half and McKinley had her fourth solo shutout of the season. 

Alabama improves to 7-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. 

This story will be updated. 

