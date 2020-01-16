Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 16, 2020
Christopher Walsh
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
Men’s basketball: Alabama 83, Auburn 64
Did you notice?
• Tua Tagovailoa is having some fun back home this week.
• Alabama women’s basketball signee Myra Gordon of Hurst L.D. Bell in in the Dallas, Texas, area, has been dominated to play in McDonald’s All-American Game.
• After being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Levi Randolph had his contract re-acquired by the franchise’s G-League team, the Canton Charge.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
233 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
January 16, 1990: All-American linebacker Keith McCants declared he was entering the NFL draft in April and would not be back for his senior year. McCants' announcement ended a season-long speculation that he would not return for his senior year.
January 16, 1995: Jonathan Allen was born in Anniston, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Lee Roy was the best college linebacker, bar none. He would have made every tackle on every play if they had stayed in bounds.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Lee Roy Jordan, who played in Super Bowl VI on this date in 1972, a 24-3 victory for the Cowboys over the Dolphins.