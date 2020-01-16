Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 16, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Nothing Day. A day when Americans don’t have to observe, celebrate or honor anything (ok, it kind of seems like a contradiction to us, but we like different).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 83, Auburn 64

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Tua Tagovailoa is having some fun back home this week.

• Alabama women’s basketball signee Myra Gordon of Hurst L.D. Bell in in the Dallas, Texas, area, has been dominated to play in McDonald’s All-American Game.

• After being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Levi Randolph had his contract re-acquired by the franchise’s G-League team, the Canton Charge.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

233 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 16, 1990: All-American linebacker Keith McCants declared he was entering the NFL draft in April and would not be back for his senior year. McCants' announcement ended a season-long speculation that he would not return for his senior year.

January 16, 1995: Jonathan Allen was born in Anniston, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Lee Roy was the best college linebacker, bar none. He would have made every tackle on every play if they had stayed in bounds.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Lee Roy Jordan, who played in Super Bowl VI on this date in 1972, a 24-3 victory for the Cowboys over the Dolphins.

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 4 Auburn in Pivotal SEC Clash

Follow along for live updates before, during, and after tonight's contest

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Najee Harris Will Return to Alabama for Senior Season

Alabama junior running back Najee Harris announced his intentions to return to school for his senior season and forgo the NFL draft.

Joey Blackwell

by

Bammboo

Alabama Uses Anfernee McLemore Preseason Comments as Fuel For Upset Victory Over Auburn

Anfernee McLemore gave the Alabama basketball team bulletin board material and it backfired

Tyler Martin

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Explains Tigers' First Loss of Season

Auburn center senior center Austin Wiley: 'I Didn't Have My Guys Ready.'

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Basketball Shocks No. 4 Auburn, 83-64

First-year head coach Nate Oats gets first signature win in sell-out crowd at Coleman Coliseum

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide signee Kristian Story Named Alabama's Mr. Football for 2019

Kristian Story wins the state's highest honor

Tyler Martin

Alabama, Georgia Tech Set Home-&-Home Series for 2030 and 2031

Alabama continues to build strong non-conference schedule for future seasons

Tyler Martin

What are the Odds Alabama and Clemson Play Again Next Season?

Alabama one of the early favorites to make the College Football Playoff again

Christopher Walsh

SEC Coaches Name Alabama Favorite to Win Conference

Crimson Tide lands 11 of 13 first-place votes in preseason coaches poll

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: What is going on with Najee Harris?

With five days remaining until he must declare for the NFL Draft, the junior running back still has yet to announce his decision

Joey Blackwell