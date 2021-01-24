Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics

Crimson Tide results

Men’s tennis: Ole Miss 4, Alabama 1

Women’s tennis: Alabama 7, UAB 0

Women’s tennis: Alabama 7, Alabama State 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Women’s basketball: Auburn at Alabama, 1 p.m (CT), ESPNU, Watch, Live Stats, Listen

Alabama women’s tennis swept its opening doubleheader against UAB and Alabama State Saturday at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with matching 7-0 scores. Sydney Riley, Anne Marie Hiser and Anna Parkhomenko all earned their first wins in dual-match competition wearing a Crimson Tide uniform on Saturday. Of the 11 singles matches that reached the court (UAB defaulted at No. 6), Alabama won 10 in straight sets.

Two facility records and seven victories inside the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex concluded Alabama track and field’s trip to the Carolina Challenge Saturday. Saturday was highlighted by a pair of facility records and a handful of top-10 times in the nation. Tamara Clark picked up two victories on the day with a win the women’s 60m (7.28) and 200m (22.90). Clark’s top-time of 22.90 in the 200m, marked the second-best time in the nation. Mercy Chelangat crushed the old facility record of 16:50.52 with a second-nation leading time of 15:52.19 in the women’s 5000m.

A cool look at former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Dabol:

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists in a 120-112 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Alabama women's wheelchair basketball picked up yet another win over Texas-Arlington this weekend:

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide men's wheelchair basketball team squeaked past Auburn 61-59:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 24: "Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." – Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13

