Live Updates: Mississippi State at No. 18/16 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

Coach Nate Oats and company are looking to win their ninth straight game when it takes on the Bulldogs at 5 p.m (CT) inside Coleman Coliseum

First Half

Pregame

Alabama football enrollee Ga'Quincy McKinstry was dressed out in street clothes during warmups. He practiced with the team over the past few days.

Bulldogs starters: Iverson Molinar, D.J Stewart Jr., Aboul Ado, Tolu Smith, and Jalen Johnson

Crimson Tide starters: Herb Jones, Alex Reese, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr., and Josh Primo

Alabama forward James Rojas is out tonight with an undisclosed medical condition.

Game Preview

The last time the University of Alabama and Mississippi State met on the hardwood, the Crimson Tide was a bubble team in search of a much-needed win and the Bulldogs were firmly in NCAA tournament consideration.

Oh how the tables have turned.

Alabama has won eight straight games, boasting a 12-3 record and first place in the Southeastern Conference. Its 7-0 start in league play is the best since the 1986-1987 season.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 9-6 on the year with a 4-3 record in SEC play, losers of two of its last three and coming off of a 64-46 thrashing at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels.

It isn't all bad for the Bulldogs as it does have wins over No. 19 Missouri, Florida, and Georgia and one of its losses came in double-overtime to Kentucky.

Both Mississippi State guards Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart Jr. are averaging 17.4 points apiece, with forward Tolu Smith grabbing 8.8 boards each time out.

A win for the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide would tie the longest SEC-winning streak for the program since the 1975-1976 season.

Saturday's game will also be a special one for Bulldogs forward Javian Davis who was a member of the Crimson Tide for the last two seasons before transferring to Starkville.

Mississippi State at Alabama

Where: Coleman Coliseum

When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide put a historic beating on LSU, knocking down a school and SEC record 23 three-pointers on its way to a 105-75 victory on Tuesday night. Senior guard John Petty Jr. tallied a season-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting from beyond-the-arc, while guards Josh Primo and Jahvon Quinerly both poured in 22 points. Both of them added six triples. It was the eighth-straight win for Alabama, pushing the Crimson Tide to 7-0 and in first place of the SEC.

Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs couldn't overcome Devontae Shuler's 22 points and were dominated by arch-rival Ole Miss, 64-46, on Tuesday evening. Guard DJ Stewart led MSU with 18 points and three rebounds while forward Tolu Smith added 10 points, six boards, and two assists. As a whole, Mississippi State shot 28.6 percent from three-point range (4-of-14) and 34 percent from the field (18-of-52) to fall to 9-6, 4-3 SEC on the year.

The series: This will be the 135th meeting between these two schools. Alabama leads the series all-time with a record of 84-50. The Crimson Tide has won the last four meetings in Tuscaloosa with the Bulldogs last victory inside Coleman Coliseum coming on Feb. 20, 2016. Overall, Alabama has won 12 of the last 16 meetings between both schools dating back to Feb. 25, 2012.

More on the last meeting: Mississippi State protected its home court against Alabama at Humphrey Coliseum last February with an 80-73 win behind 21 points and 12 rebounds from forward Reggie Perry. The Crimson Tide lost Petty early on in the first half of that contest with an elbow injury. Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. dropped 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block.