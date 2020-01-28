Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 28, 2020

Today is … National Have Fun at Work Day (what will Nick Saban do to celebrate?)

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• All eight XFL teams released their 52-player rosters, which included two former Crimson Tide cornerbacks: Saivion Smith (Houston Roughnecks) and Bradley Sylve (DC Defenders). Mike Riley is also the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Dragons. The 2020 XFL season kicks off Feb. 8.

• We’re not sure how they came up with these numbers, but they certainly look good:

• Collin Sexton played 38 minutes, a season high for a non-overtime game, and had 23 points, five assists and three rebounds to help lead the Cavaliers to a 115-100 victory over the Pistons.

• The New York Giants continues to have a familiar look under head coach Joe Judge, who was an analyst/special teams assistant for Saban at Alabama (2009-2011). Former Saban assistants Jason Garrett and Derek Dooley will be the offensive coordinator and an offensive assistant (position TBD), with former Crimson Tide assistant Burton Burns the running backs coach. Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens the tight ends coach. Former Alabama director of player personnel Jody Wright a defensive coach (TBD), and former Crimson Tide Director of Player Development Kevin Sherrer is the interior linebackers coach. Also, Ben Wilkerson, the assistant offensive line coach, played for Saban at LSU.

• Christion Jones has resigned with the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos.

• United States Swimming’s 18 and under World 100 list includes there are three active members of the Alabama Swimming and Diving team plus seven signees. Current freshmen Liam Bell, Derek Maas and Matt Menke all made the list along with signees Bernardo Bondra, Gracie Felner, Reese Hazan, Matt King, Chris O’Connor, Kacper Piotrowski and Eric Stelmar.

• We don’t even know where to go with this about former Crimson Tide soccer player Merel Van Dongen …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

221 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." – Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

We’ll leave you with this …