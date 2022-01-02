Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Buffet Day

BamaCentral Headlines

    Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Auburn, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    No events scheduled.

    Did you notice?

    • Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had some high praise for former Alabama basketball guard Joshua Primo:
    • Herb Jones had a big day for the New Orleans Pelicans, registering 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in his team's 136-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks:
    • And Najee Harris had a tight grip on the football this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History

    January 2, 1965: The New York Jets signed Joe Namath to largest rookie contract in pro football history: $427,000. It included a provision guaranteeing him a lifetime pension of $5,000 a year from the Jets.

    January 2, 1967: Kenny Stabler, in a near flawless performance, passed and ran Alabama to a 34-7 rout of Nebraska in the Sugar Bowl. The win completed a perfect 11-0 season for Alabama.

    January 2, 1978: In the much-heralded matchup of coaches, Alabama's Paul W. “Bear” Bryant vs. Ohio State's Woody Hayes, the Crimson Tide dominated from the start for a 35-6 victory in the first appearance of a Big Ten school in the Sugar Bowl. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was named game MVP.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    “Woody is a great coach ... and I ain't bad.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama defeated Ohio State 35-6 in the 1978 Sugar Bowl.

    We'll leave you with this...

    Media Guide for 1978 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Ohio State
