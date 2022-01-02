Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Auburn, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had some high praise for former Alabama basketball guard Joshua Primo:

Herb Jones had a big day for the New Orleans Pelicans, registering 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in his team's 136-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks:

And Najee Harris had a tight grip on the football this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

January 2, 1965: The New York Jets signed Joe Namath to largest rookie contract in pro football history: $427,000. It included a provision guaranteeing him a lifetime pension of $5,000 a year from the Jets.

January 2, 1967: Kenny Stabler, in a near flawless performance, passed and ran Alabama to a 34-7 rout of Nebraska in the Sugar Bowl. The win completed a perfect 11-0 season for Alabama.

January 2, 1978: In the much-heralded matchup of coaches, Alabama's Paul W. “Bear” Bryant vs. Ohio State's Woody Hayes, the Crimson Tide dominated from the start for a 35-6 victory in the first appearance of a Big Ten school in the Sugar Bowl. Quarterback Jeff Rutledge was named game MVP.

“Woody is a great coach ... and I ain't bad.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama defeated Ohio State 35-6 in the 1978 Sugar Bowl.

