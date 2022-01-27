Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 27, 2022

Today is... National Chocolate Cake Day

Alabama basketball is scheduling a white out for its game against No. 4 Baylor on Saturday.

Former Alabama defensive back Sam Shade is leaving Pinson Valley to become the head coach at Miles College.

The San Antonio Spurs recalled former Alabama guard Joshua Primo from the G League.

Former Alabama point guard Collin Sexton might be able to return from his knee injury by the NBA playoffs.

Former Alabama golfer Michael Thompson shot a -8 64 on the Torrey Pines North Course in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Thompson is in second place through the first 18 holes.

Michael Thompson at the Farmers Insurance Open

Photo | Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Michael Thompson plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. Photo | Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Michael Thompson plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. Photo Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Michael Thompson acknowledges the crowd after a birdie putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

219 days

January 27, 2011: Former Alabama All-American center Vaughn Mancha died in Tallahassee, Fla. During his four years with the Crimson Tide the team went 30-9-2, played in two Sugar Bowls and one Rose Bowl. He played all 60 minutes in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, was later named to the Sugar Bowl all-decade team. He went to become the athletic director at Florida State.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mancha is a brilliant defensive man, fine at diagnosing plays, a great defender against passes, and a sure tackler. On offense he is a fine blocker, and a good, accurate snapper. And he loves football.” — Coach Frank Thomas on All-American Vaughn Mancha

