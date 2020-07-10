Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 10, 2020

Today is ... National Kitten Day

Here is the first round update of former Alabama golfers at the PGA Tour's Workday Charity Open. Justin Thomas led the way, shooting 4-under par to tie for seventh.

Former Crimson Tide golfer Frankie Capan III has transferred to Florida Gulf Coast.

34 men and women, from Alabama's swimming and diving team, earned College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar-America honors.

Jerry Jeudy is going to have to get used to the altitude in Colorado:

Former Alabama basketball standout Donta Hall has signed with the Brooklyn Nets. He will finish the season in the bubble with the team down in Orlando.

Kira Lewis Jr. sat down with ESPN's Mike Schmitz to review his film and talk ball ahead of the NBA draft set for October.

57 days

July 10, 1960: American Broadcasting was set to televise college football for the first time. For its kickoff game, ABC selected the Sept. 17 matchup between Alabama and Georgia at Legion Field. Sports information director Finus Gaston met with ABC officials in Birmingham for a sight inspection and the network folks seems especially happy when told it wouldn’t be a problem for the university to provide a jeep for one of the mobile cameras. ABC would use six cameras to field the game, including the one on the jeep.

July 10, 1989: Chavis Williams was born in Dora, Ala.

July 10, 1990: Running back Trent Richardson was born in Pensacola, Fla.

July 10: "I'm known as a recruiter. Well, you've got to have chicken to make chicken salad." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

