Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 31, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Talk in An Elevator Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Longtime and notorious Alabama fan, Harvey Updyke, who poisoned the oak trees at Auburn's Toomer Corner, died on Thursday at the age of 71. 
  • Former Alabama gymnast Terin Humphrey claim Larry Nassar sexually assaulted her:  
  • Trevon Diggs was made available to the Dallas Cowboys media on Thursday and he discussed what his mindset is heading into his first training camp. 
  • Henry Ruggs II and Josh Jacobs reunited on the same team is going to be really fun. 
  • JaMychal Green finished with eight points and four rebounds in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 103-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

58 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 31, 1972: Antonio Langham was born in Town Creek, Ala.

July 31, 1990: Center Roger Shultz and quarterback Gary Hollingsworth represented Alabama at the annual SEC Football Media Week in Birmingham. Both were picked for the preseason All-SEC team along with teammates Siran Stacy, Terrill Chatman and Efrum Thomas.


July 31, 1997: NCAA Football 98 was released. The video game featured Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel on the cover. Although it’s considered the fifth edition of the game, it was EA Sports' first college football game to carry the name and logo of the NCAA.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“Folks, this is the greatest individual defensive effort I have ever witnessed,” — CBS announcer Brent Musburger talking about Derek Thomas during the 1988 Alabama-Penn State game.

We’ll leave you with this ... 

