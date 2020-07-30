Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 WR Jacorey Brooks

Along with Agiye Hall and Christian Leary, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Jacorey Brooks is the University of Alabama's third wide receiver commit in its 2021 recruiting class.

On Thursday, SI All-American released its top 10 wide outs in the country and Brooks landed near the top at No. 5. The 6-foot-2, 175 pound prospect boats elite physicality, an excellent catch radius, deceptive speed, and crisp route running.

As a junior at Booker T. Washington High in Miami, he recorded 99 catches for 1,251 yards and 18 touchdowns, helping guide the program to a Florida 4A state championship. He will finish his prep career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. alongside fellow Alabama commit, JC Latham.

Brooks pledged to the Crimson Tide back in May after being long considered a Florida lean. He also boasted offers from Miami, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Texas A & M, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Baylor, among others.

This Sunshine State product will look to be the next Crimson Tide star to hail from South Florida like Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, and Jerry Jeudy.

SI All-American takes a closer look at what Brooks can do on the gridiron:

Prospect: WR Jacorey Brooks

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Long, mature build with room to fill out. Broad shoulders and lean muscle make Brooks a head-turner on the hoof.



Athleticism: Rangy athlete who runs well relative to size. Basketball background, where he is a double-double threat, plays into ball tracking ability and plus hands. Physical runner with a long stride, able to make one cut and go. Runs with lean and power.

Instincts: Smooth, fluid athlete with good production after the catch relative to his size. Can stick his foot in the ground and get vertical on a route or to create separation as a runner. Shifty enough to make the first defender miss. Plays with an edge that makes him safe to involve in 50-50 ball situations. Appears most productive down the field and on inside breaking routes with an ideal catch radius.

Polish: Comfortable in different alignments with polish when the ball is in the air. Size makes him a red zone threat vertically but Brooks can play the sideline game and adjust to underthrown, back-shoulder, targets as well. Efficient in the stem of his route, with a no-nonsense approach coming off of the line of scrimmage. Enough stop-start talent to run most of the route tree well with elite finishing ability thereafter. Elite run blocker with true pop at the point of contact.

Bottom Line: Brooks has Wide Receiver 1 tools with his frame, physicality and vertical ability. As he fills out at the next level his strengths will become magnified, but the time it takes him to get there won’t keep him off of the field. The combination of power and grace makes him ready to contribute immediately whether he plays in a spread offense or more conventional one.