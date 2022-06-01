Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 1, 2022
Today is ... National Pen Pal Day
- Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Isaiah Hastings
- Nick Saban Addresses Texas A&M Comments: "I've said everything I'm going to say about this"
- BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Did Alabama Baseball Deserve a Spot in the NCAA Tournament?
- SEC Coaches React to Public Exchange Between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher
- Alabama Baseball Outfielder Owen Diodati Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
95 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 1, 1968: Kenny Stabler and Dennis Homan were named to compete in the College Football All-Star game, with the collegiate stars slated to face the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, winners over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. The Packers were led by quarterback former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of both world championship games. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I don't know, we haven't played Alabama yet." — Vince Lombardi after being asked what it felt like to be the greatest football team in the world just after winning the '66 Super Bowl.