Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pen Pal Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled.

Did you see?

Former Alabama DB Patrick Surtain made big plays in the Broncos' first practice. Here are some pictures of him from his time at Alabama:

Patrick Surtain II vs. Mississippi State
Patrick Surtain II at Missouri, Sept. 26, 2020
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama practice, September 28, 2020

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

95 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 1, 1968: Kenny Stabler and Dennis Homan were named to compete in the College Football All-Star game, with the collegiate stars slated to face the NFL Champion Green Bay Packers, winners over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II. The Packers were led by quarterback former Alabama quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of both world championship games. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't know, we haven't played Alabama yet." — Vince Lombardi after being asked what it felt like to be the greatest football team in the world just after winning the '66 Super Bowl.

We'll leave you with this...

Nick Sabana and Kirby Smart pre-SEC Championship
All Things Bama

SEC Coaches React to Public Exchange Between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher

By Joey Blackwell10 hours ago
Alabama utility player Caden Rose (7) celebrates after scoring a run as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Did Alabama Baseball Deserve a Spot in the NCAA Tournament?

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Addresses Texas A&M Comments: "I've said everything I'm going to say about this"

By Joey Blackwell12 hours ago
Owen Diodati, Alabama baseball
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Outfielder Owen Diodati Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago
Isaiah Hastings
All Things Bama

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Isaiah Hastings

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath during the 1969 preseason against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 31, 2022

By Joey BlackwellMay 31, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Most Memorable Moments on the Beat

By Katie WindhamMay 30, 2022
FTnqUEMWQAIwkI_
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Not Selected to NCAA Regional

By Joey BlackwellMay 30, 2022