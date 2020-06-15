Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 15, 2020

Today is … National Smile Power Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Justin Thomas wasn’t able to make a charge during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, but at -11 he still had a top-10 finish. Bud Cauley finished at -7 and was tied for 29.

• Lee Hodges finished tied for sixth at the Korn Ferry Challenge on the MacKenzie Tour.

• The Columbus Dispatch reported that Ohio State players needed to sign a form acknowledging they were putting themselves at risk of catching the COVID-19 coronavirus when they returned for voluntary workouts. Players 18 and over signed the waiver themselves and any incoming players under the age of 18 needed a guardian to sign the waiver.

• Ole Miss confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that nine athletes were quarantined because of close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

84 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 15, 1892: Wallace Wade, who won three national championships as Alabama’s head coach from 1923-30, was born in Trenton, Tenn.

June 15, 1981: Saleem Rasheed was born in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"You go by that and they'll have to fire us all." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan on learning that LSU coach Charlie McLendon had been fired for not being able to defeat Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We’ll leave you with this …

• Alabama basketball superfan Luke Ratliff will reveal Crimson Tide’s scheduled season opener at 2:30 p.m. Monday live on Instagram. Good thing it hasn’t gone to anyone’s head or anything ...