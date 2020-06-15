Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 15, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Smile Power Day

Did you notice?

• Justin Thomas wasn’t able to make a charge during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, but at -11 he still had a top-10 finish. Bud Cauley finished at -7 and was tied for 29.

• Lee Hodges finished tied for sixth at the Korn Ferry Challenge on the MacKenzie Tour.

• The Columbus Dispatch reported that Ohio State players needed to sign a form acknowledging they were putting themselves at risk of catching the COVID-19 coronavirus when they returned for voluntary workouts. Players 18 and over signed the waiver themselves and any incoming players under the age of 18 needed a guardian to sign the waiver.

• Ole Miss confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that nine athletes were quarantined because of close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

84 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 15, 1892: Wallace Wade, who won three national championships as Alabama’s head coach from 1923-30, was born in Trenton, Tenn.

June 15, 1981: Saleem Rasheed was born in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"You go by that and they'll have to fire us all." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan on learning that LSU coach Charlie McLendon had been fired for not being able to defeat Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We’ll leave you with this …

• Alabama basketball superfan Luke Ratliff will reveal Crimson Tide’s scheduled season opener at 2:30 p.m. Monday live on Instagram. Good thing it hasn’t gone to anyone’s head or anything ... 

Crimson Tikes: Bama Currency

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Both Tuscaloosa and Alabama are among the nation's hot spots in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Outland Trophy winners

Alabama may not have the most Outland Trophy winners for best interior lineman, but it's dominated the award during the Nick Saban era

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide's Newest Commitment J.C. Latham Simply Wants To 'Be The Greatest To Ever Do it'

Alabama's new prize prospect J.C. Latham talked exclusively with SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. after committing to the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Bostonfan1967

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Burying The Hatchet?

Need your fix of Crimson Tide sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the symbolic attempt ti bury the hatchet between Alabama and Auburn

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Breaking: 2021 Five-Star OT JC Latham Commits to Alabama Over Ohio State, LSU

Alabama's 2021 recruiting class is beginning to take shape after the addition of Latham, who is one of the highest rated prospects in the country

Tyler Martin

jerry1221

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Kenny Stabler vs. Tua Tagovailoa

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Christopher Walsh

Projecting Alabama's Offensive Line for its 2021 Recruiting Class

Alabama could haul in the best offensive line group in the country in 2021

Tyler Martin