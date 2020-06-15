Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 15, 2020
Christopher Walsh
Did you notice?
• Justin Thomas wasn’t able to make a charge during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, but at -11 he still had a top-10 finish. Bud Cauley finished at -7 and was tied for 29.
• Lee Hodges finished tied for sixth at the Korn Ferry Challenge on the MacKenzie Tour.
• The Columbus Dispatch reported that Ohio State players needed to sign a form acknowledging they were putting themselves at risk of catching the COVID-19 coronavirus when they returned for voluntary workouts. Players 18 and over signed the waiver themselves and any incoming players under the age of 18 needed a guardian to sign the waiver.
• Ole Miss confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that nine athletes were quarantined because of close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
84 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
June 15, 1892: Wallace Wade, who won three national championships as Alabama’s head coach from 1923-30, was born in Trenton, Tenn.
June 15, 1981: Saleem Rasheed was born in Birmingham.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"You go by that and they'll have to fire us all." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan on learning that LSU coach Charlie McLendon had been fired for not being able to defeat Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.
We’ll leave you with this …
• Alabama basketball superfan Luke Ratliff will reveal Crimson Tide’s scheduled season opener at 2:30 p.m. Monday live on Instagram. Good thing it hasn’t gone to anyone’s head or anything ...