Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 6, 2022
Today is... D-Day
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
89 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 6, 1929: The University Athletic Committee named the new football arena in Tuscaloosa “The George Hutcheson Denny Stadium.” The resolution was introduced by Committee member Hugo Friedman, who said the stadium will seat 12,350 fans. Money for erecting the stadium came from funds earned by Alabama's two appearances in the Rose Bowl. Denny said one day the stadium will seat as many as 60,000 spectators. Such a futuristic outlook is not plausible according to media pundits. — Bryant Museum
June 6, 1974: Patrick Hape was born in Killen, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“The best you can do is not enough unless it gets the job done.” — Wallace Wade