Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... D-Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

  • No events scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

89 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 6, 1929: The University Athletic Committee named the new football arena in Tuscaloosa “The George Hutcheson Denny Stadium.” The resolution was introduced by Committee member Hugo Friedman, who said the stadium will seat 12,350 fans. Money for erecting the stadium came from funds earned by Alabama's two appearances in the Rose Bowl. Denny said one day the stadium will seat as many as 60,000 spectators. Such a futuristic outlook is not plausible according to media pundits. — Bryant Museum

June 6, 1974: Patrick Hape was born in Killen, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The best you can do is not enough unless it gets the job done.” — Wallace Wade

Wallace Wade
Wallace Wade hands a ball to his successor, Frank Thomas
Wallace-Wade

We'll leave you with this...

