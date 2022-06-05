Skip to main content

Five-star WR Brandon Inniss Describes 'Different' Visit to Alabama

The star receiver came away impressed with the Crimson Tide following his official visit this weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When it comes to describing his first official visit to Alabama this weekend, five-star receiver Brandon Innis kept it simple.

“If I had to use one word to describe this visit it would be ‘different,’” Innis said. “Definitely in a good way.”

Inniss, the No. 2-rated receiver in the Class of 2023, was in Tuscaloosa Friday through Sunday and had the opportunity to take in Alabama’s campus as well as talk with the coaching staff. The highlight of the weekend was a meeting with Nick Saban where the two talked about how the star receiver would fit into Alabama’s offense if he chose to commit to the Crimson Tide.

“My conversation was great with him,” Innis said. “He is very intelligent and does things different. He likes a lot of my game. He compares my play style to John Metchie. He thinks I can play all over the field.”

Inniss did just about everything during his junior season at American Heritage School last season, even filling in behind center after the Patriots lost their starting quarterback to injury. The 6-foot, 190-pound athlete accounted for 1,253 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns, recording 341 receiving yards and 308 yards on the ground.

Coached by Patrick Surtain Sr., the father of former Alabama great Patrick Surtain II, Inniss is a college-ready receiver who excels as a route runner and is able to play bigger than his size. He agrees with Saban’s assessment that those skills would translate well into Alabama’s offense.

“I see myself making plays all over the field,” Inniss said, “and just helping the team win a national championship.”

One thing that will aid Alabama in its pursuit of Inniss is the recent commitment of four-star quarterback Eli Holstein. While the two aren’t close, Inniss likes what he sees in the four-star passer.

“QB is definitely important because that’s who will be getting me the ball,” Inniss said. “I don’t really know him like that but I’m sure I’ll get to know him as time goes on.”

Alabama is competing with Miami, Ohio State and Southern California for Inniss’ commitment. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native’s next official visit will be to Ohio State on June 17.

“Alabama was already in a good spot in my recruitment,” Inniss said. “Now they are in a great spot.”

IMG_9880
IMG_9879
Brandon Inniss

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 10.38.14 AM
