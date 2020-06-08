Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 8, 2020

University of Alabama

Tyler Martin

Today is ... Best Friends Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • With Alabama football's voluntary workouts beginning tomorrow, you know Dr. Matt Rhea and the rest of the staff has to be fired up.
  • Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III announced the birth of his daughter, Kenzli Re’Nai, on Instagram yesterday. She was born on May 7. 
  • The Alabama swimming and diving team picked up a new member on Sunday, Jake Marcum, a transfer from Indiana.
  • The PGA Tour returns this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Tx. Justin Thomas will open the first round in a group with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

89 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 8, 1960: Former Alabama star Hootie Ingram, an assistant coach at Wake Forest and en route to Tallahassee for a coaching clinic at Florida State, stopped in Tuscaloosa to visit family and friends. When asked if he liked college coaching, Ingram replied, "Yes, but recruiting is a humbling experience." Ingram noted how he was sent to Pennsylvania and New Jersey on a recruiting trip. "I'd never been there before and it was my first time on a turnpike. I didn't know when to get off, so I just drove to where it ended, turned back around and headed South." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 8: "There ought to be a special place in heaven for coaches' wives." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ... 

