Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 8, 2020

With Alabama football's voluntary workouts beginning tomorrow, you know Dr. Matt Rhea and the rest of the staff has to be fired up.

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III announced the birth of his daughter, Kenzli Re’Nai, on Instagram yesterday. She was born on May 7.

The Alabama swimming and diving team picked up a new member on Sunday, Jake Marcum, a transfer from Indiana.

The PGA Tour returns this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Tx. Justin Thomas will open the first round in a group with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

89 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 8, 1960: Former Alabama star Hootie Ingram, an assistant coach at Wake Forest and en route to Tallahassee for a coaching clinic at Florida State, stopped in Tuscaloosa to visit family and friends. When asked if he liked college coaching, Ingram replied, "Yes, but recruiting is a humbling experience." Ingram noted how he was sent to Pennsylvania and New Jersey on a recruiting trip. "I'd never been there before and it was my first time on a turnpike. I didn't know when to get off, so I just drove to where it ended, turned back around and headed South." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

June 8: "There ought to be a special place in heaven for coaches' wives." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

