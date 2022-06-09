Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Movie Night

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track and Field, Cross County: Alabama at NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

86 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 9, 1983: The City of Tuscaloosa announced plans to change the name of 10th Street to Paul Bryant Drive.

June 9, 1954: Woodrow Lowe was born in Phenix City, Ala.

Woodrow Lowe

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The lessons of discipline, sacrifice, hard work, team work, fighting to achieve, aren’t being taught by many people other than coaches. A football coach has a captive audience and can teach these lessons because the communication lines between himself and his players are more open than between kids and parents. We’d better teach these lessons or else the country’s future population will be made up of a majority of crooks, drug addicts or people on relief. He was surely ahead of his time as far as the game and with people,” — Woodrow Lowe, who was born in in Phenix City, Ala., on this date in 1954, while quoting Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

Crimson Tikes: Mother of Dragons, Meet Coach of Champions
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Mother of Dragons, Meet Coach of Champions

By Anthony Sisco22 minutes ago
IFQHCS75UFGGJGAECDDI3EBUNA
All Things Bama

All-American Nose Tackle Robert Stewart Dead at 55

By Joey Blackwell10 hours ago
USATSI_18451164
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Conference Expansion Means More Competition in SEC

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Javon Baker reaches up for a catch against Southern Miss
All Things Bama

Former Alabama WR Javon Baker Headed to Central Florida

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago
Micah Morgan, 2022 ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year
ASWA

Spring Hill First Baseman Micah Morgan Named ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year

By Christopher Walsh19 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. at Florida
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for ‘22: Who Will Alabama's Team Captains Be This Season?

By Tony Tsoukalas23 hours ago
Cecil "Hootie" Ingram (left)
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 8, 2022

By Blake BylerJun 8, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for ‘22: Which Alabama Records Will Bryce Young Break This Season

By Tony TsoukalasJun 7, 2022