Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 9, 2022
Today is ... National Movie Night
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track and Field, Cross County: Alabama at NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., All Day
Crimson Tide Results
- Alabama Track and Field Posts a Pair of Individual Top-Four Finishes on Day One of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
86 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 9, 1983: The City of Tuscaloosa announced plans to change the name of 10th Street to Paul Bryant Drive.
June 9, 1954: Woodrow Lowe was born in Phenix City, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“The lessons of discipline, sacrifice, hard work, team work, fighting to achieve, aren’t being taught by many people other than coaches. A football coach has a captive audience and can teach these lessons because the communication lines between himself and his players are more open than between kids and parents. We’d better teach these lessons or else the country’s future population will be made up of a majority of crooks, drug addicts or people on relief. He was surely ahead of his time as far as the game and with people,” — Woodrow Lowe, who was born in in Phenix City, Ala., on this date in 1954, while quoting Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.