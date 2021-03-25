Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 25, 2021

Today is ... National Medal of Honor Day

Crimson Tide results

Softball: No. 3 Alabama 5, North Alabama 0

No. 3 Alabama softball shut out North Alabama, 5-0, at Rhoads Stadium. Six different Alabama (25-2) players got a hit against North Alabama (16-6), including multi-hit games from KB Sides, Alexis Mack and Kaylee Tow. Abby Doerr made the most of her first hit of the season, which was a two-run home run to straightaway center that brought the score to its final mark at 5-0 in the sixth inning. The offense was aided by a strong start in the circle from Jaala Torrence (2-0), who threw 6.0 shutout innings with nine strikeouts and just two walks and two hits, both singles. Krystal Goodman pitched a shutout seventh inning behind her to shut the door. UNA’s Megan Garst (7-4) took the loss for the Lions.

“Jaala gave us a great start in the circle with six shutout innings and Krystal followed right behind her in the seventh," coach Patrick Murphy said. "It was a close game early so Jalaa pitched under pressure and performed really well. A lot of people contributed on offense. It was great to see Abby’s home run for her first hit of the year. Claire had the big double to score the first run and Tow hit the ball hard twice tonight.”

Volleyball: No. 3 Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Alabama volleyball dropped a three-set decision to No. 3 Kentucky on the road. Alabama (7-14, 7-14 SEC) fought back from an early Kentucky (18-1, 18-1 SEC) run in the opening set to make it a two-point game at 10-8 but the Wildcats pulled back ahead, eventually winning, 25-18. After a 4-0 Kentucky run to start the second, the Crimson Tide responded with a 5-0 run of its own to take its first lead of the match. A 9-2 run put the Wildcats back ahead by six and they held on to win, 25-15. An 8-0 run early in the third pushed the home team ahead by double-digits and the Wildcats would reach match point by the same margin, 24-14, but the Crimson Tide did not go down quietly, scoring three straight to keep the match going. A kill from Alli Stumler capped the set at 25-17 and gave Kentucky the match victory.

Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming & diving: Men's NCAA Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Baseball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 6 p.m, ESPNU, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Track & field, Cross country: at Raleigh Relays, All Day

Volleyball: Alabama at No. 3 Kentucky, Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green scored six points and grabbed two rebounds in a 135-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

A look back at New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr.'s sensational game versus the Los Angeles Lakers:

Collin Sexton missed the Cavaliers game versus the Chicago Bulls with a sore hamstring.

Mark Ingram II was officially welcomed to Houston:

Kareem Jackson is pumped to be back with the Denver Broncos:

Ticket information for the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

163 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 25, 1909: Frank Howard was born in Barlow Bend, Ala

March 25, 1965: Avery Johnson was born in New Orleans.

March 25, 1978: ABC asked Alabama and Nebraska to move their November 18 game to September 2 for a prime-time contest for national television. After finishing the fourth spring practice, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant admitted that the game was likely to be moved. Alabama will have 15 starters back from the previous squad which finished second in the final polls. “We have a few winners on this team. Offensively, Dwight Stephenson, Jim Bunch, Jeff Rutledge, Major Ogilvie, Steve Whitman and Tony Nathan look like they want to win,” Bryant said. “Wayne Hamilton, E.J. Junior, Marty Lyons and Barry Krauss look like winners on defense." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"[Dwight] Stephenson was a man among children. He didn't say very much, but he didn't have to." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

