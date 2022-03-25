Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Medal of Honor Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships; Atlanta, Ga.

  • Women's Golf vs Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, Athens, Ga., All Day

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Starkville, Miss., All Day

  • Men's Tennis at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 3 P.M. CT

  • Women's Tennis vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m.

  • Softball at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 5 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+

  • Baseball at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 6 p.m., SEC Network+

162 days

  • Herb Jones had another strong performance for the Pelicans in their win over the Bulls
  • Alabama soccer added a new volunteer assistant coach. 
  • Lexi Graber, Luisa Blanco and Makarri Doggette all earned All-American honors for Alabama gymnastics. 
  • Alabama WBB will play its quarterfinal game of the WNIT in South Dakota

Alabama WBB Advanced to the Elite Eight of the WNIT with a win over Houston

March 25, 1909: Frank Howard was born in Barlow Bend, Ala.

March 25, 1965: Avery DeWitt Johnson was born in New Orleans.

March 25, 1978: ABC asked Alabama and Nebraska to move their November 18 game to September 2 for a prime-time contest for national television. After finishing the fourth spring practice, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant admitted that the game was likely to be moved. Alabama will have 15 starters back from the previous squad which finished second in the final polls. “We have a few winners on this team. Offensively, Dwight Stephenson, Jim Bunch, Jeff Rutledge, Major Ogilvie, Steve Whitman and Tony Nathan look like they want to win,” Bryant said. “Wayne Hamilton, E.J. Junior, Marty Lyons and Barry Krauss look like winners on defense." – Bryant Museum

"[Dwight] Stephenson was a man among children. He didn't say very much, but he didn't have to." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

