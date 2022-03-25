Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 25, 2022
Today is... National Medal of Honor Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships; Atlanta, Ga.
Women's Golf vs Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, Athens, Ga., All Day
Track & Field, Cross Country at Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Starkville, Miss., All Day
Men's Tennis at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 3 P.M. CT
Women's Tennis vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m.
Softball at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 5 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+
Baseball at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results
- Men's Swimming and Diving at NCAAs
- Women's Basketball WNIT: Alabama 79, Houston 64
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener
162 days
Did you notice?
- Herb Jones had another strong performance for the Pelicans in their win over the Bulls
- Alabama soccer added a new volunteer assistant coach.
- Lexi Graber, Luisa Blanco and Makarri Doggette all earned All-American honors for Alabama gymnastics.
- Alabama WBB will play its quarterfinal game of the WNIT in South Dakota
Did you see?
Alabama WBB Advanced to the Elite Eight of the WNIT with a win over Houston
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 25, 1909: Frank Howard was born in Barlow Bend, Ala.
March 25, 1965: Avery DeWitt Johnson was born in New Orleans.
March 25, 1978: ABC asked Alabama and Nebraska to move their November 18 game to September 2 for a prime-time contest for national television. After finishing the fourth spring practice, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant admitted that the game was likely to be moved. Alabama will have 15 starters back from the previous squad which finished second in the final polls. “We have a few winners on this team. Offensively, Dwight Stephenson, Jim Bunch, Jeff Rutledge, Major Ogilvie, Steve Whitman and Tony Nathan look like they want to win,” Bryant said. “Wayne Hamilton, E.J. Junior, Marty Lyons and Barry Krauss look like winners on defense." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"[Dwight] Stephenson was a man among children. He didn't say very much, but he didn't have to." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant