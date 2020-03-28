Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 28, 2020

Today is … National Something On A Stick Day

Alabama senior golfer Kenzie Wright was selected to represent the United States in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup. The cup is currently scheduled to take place on July 3-5, but the staff of the yearly event is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 before it makes a decision on whether to cancel the tournament or not. With Wright being invited to the tournament, there have now been a Crimson Tide golfer in the tournament for three-consecutive years.

Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa announced that it will be playing classic Alabama football games on the radio starting this weekend. Starting at noon Saturday, the station will play classic games from the Saban era for the next 12 weeks. This week's game will be the Crimson Tide's 2008 matchup against Clemson.

Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland signed a contract with the Detroit Lions on Friday morning. The details of his new contract have not been released by team officials. Ragland was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense last year, starting in seven of its games last year, including the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Sandy Sanford, known as the "$100,000 Toe," demonstrated he was one of the top athletes on campus. In track, he ran a 10.0 100-yard dash and rated as one of the SEC's best shot putters as well. Sanford, who played end and kicked for the SEC champion football team, earned his nickname after he kicked final quarter field goals to beat Tulane and Vanderbilt and earn a Rose Bowl spot — which paid the school $100,000 — for the Crimson Tide. — Bryant Museum

"Ted [Williams] said he could see the ball leave his bat and I could too. I did that from the first day until I finished and that’s the reason why I didn’t strike out much. "

– Joe Sewell

