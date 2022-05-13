Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 13, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Apple Pie Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- Alabama Softball Bounced From SEC Tournament By Missouri
- Former Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested Thursday in Colorado
- Nick Saban on Alabama's Dealings with Transfers: "We Don't Tamper with Anybody"
- Five Things to Watch as Alabama Softball Enters the SEC Tournament
- Crimson Tikes: Dread Zeppelin
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships, Oxford, Miss., all day
- Baseball: Alabama at No. 20 Auburn; Auburn, Ala; 7:30 p.m; SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
Softball: Missouri 3, Alabama 0
Did you see?
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
113 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 13, 1966: Associated Press sports editor Ted Smits and Nashville Banner sports editor Fred Russell attended the annual spring game to present Paul W. “Bear” Bryant with the national title trophy for 1965. Also on hand was an ABC film crew to shoot footage of the Crimson Tide for a special on college football which also included spots on UCLA and Michigan State. In football action, the White team quarterbacked by Wayne Trimble upset the Red team led by Kenny Stabler, 17-15. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"When you're number one, you don't play for the tie." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant