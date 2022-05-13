Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Apple Pie Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships, Oxford, Miss., all day
  • Baseball: Alabama at No. 20 Auburn; Auburn, Ala; 7:30 p.m; SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Softball: Missouri 3, Alabama 0

Did you see?

Alabama_220512_1951_EmmaBissell
Ashley Prange
Bailey Dowling
Ally Shipman

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

113 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 13, 1966: Associated Press sports editor Ted Smits and Nashville Banner sports editor Fred Russell attended the annual spring game to present Paul W. “Bear” Bryant with the national title trophy for 1965. Also on hand was an ABC film crew to shoot footage of the Crimson Tide for a special on college football which also included spots on UCLA and Michigan State. In football action, the White team quarterbacked by Wayne Trimble upset the Red team led by Kenny Stabler, 17-15. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"When you're number one, you don't play for the tie." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama_220512_1951_EmmaBissell
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Bounced from SEC Tournament by Missouri

By Tony Tsoukalas6 hours ago
Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
All Things Bama

Former Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested Thursday in Colorado

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Montana Fouts WCWS vs. Arizona 2021
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 seed Alabama Takes on No. 7 seed Missouri in SEC Tournament

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Five Things to Watch as Alabama Softball Enters the SEC Tournament

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
Anthony Sisco: Dread Zeppelin
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Dread Zeppelin

By Anthony Sisco17 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 12, 2022

By Tony TsoukalasMay 12, 2022
Use
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Golf Advances to National Championship as Polly Mack Wins Regional Title

By Tony TsoukalasMay 11, 2022
Alabama missouri coaches
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball to Face Missouri in First Game of SEC Tournament

By Tony TsoukalasMay 11, 2022